Northern Berks resident arrested in rampage against neighbors

Jun. 17—A 21-year-old Tilden Township man was arrested after a destructive rampage against his neighbors, hurling a rock at one victim's pickup truck and slashing the tires of five others, police said.

The incidents unfolded about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when Tilden police responded to a small apartment complex in the first block of Hill Drive after a woman called to say her husband, Darlyn Taveras-Castillo, was outside their apartment yelling at their neighbors, investigators said.

Police provided this further account:

Upon police arrival, officers learned that humane officers from the Animal Rescue League of Berks County had been called to Taveras-Castillo's apartment for an animal complaint. On Friday, the shelter, said it was responding to an animal welfare complaint and found that there had been no harm done to any dogs.

Taveras-Castillo's wife said her husband had left the complex on foot. While officers were still there, they saw him walk back to the apartment.

As this was happening, police were dispatched to meet one of the neighbors at a nearby location. The man reported that Taveras-Castillo moments earlier had hurled a rock at his truck, damaging the body paint, as the neighbor was driving on Hill Drive.

Before leaving the complex to meet the victim, officers asked Taveras-Castillo if he knew anything about this. He said he saw the truck going by and simply raised both of his arms, but he denied throwing a rock.

Officers told Taveras-Castillo they would go speak to that complainant and would contact him about the outcome of their investigation.

While speaking to the truck owner and documenting the damage, Taveras-Castillo's wife arrived and told them Taveras-Castillo had done "something bad" and asked police to return the short distance to the apartment complex.

Tilden officers assisted by Hamburg police arrived at the complex and were swarmed by multiple neighbors who said Taveras-Castillo was running around with a knife and slashing the tires of vehicles of several tenants.

Police searched for Taveras and discovered he had locked himself inside his apartment. They couldn't convince him to come to the door so got permission from his wife to enter.

An officer forced open the rear door and announced "police" while calling for Taveras-Castillo to speak with them.

Taveras-Castillo fled upstairs and was observed by police trying to climb out a third-floor window in the front of the complex.

Because the suspect was believed to be armed with a knife, an officer pointed his duty weapon at Taveras-Castillo and ordered him to show his hands. No knife was seen in his hands.

Taveras-Castillo went back into the attic and called 911 to complain that a police officer had pointed a gun at him for no reason.

Officers negotiated with him to come downstairs and talk with them. He eventually complied and was taken into custody without incident.

While being escorted out of the residence, he yelled threats to the neighbors, saying he would be back and would "burn everyone's house down." He specifically told one victim that he was coming back for him.

Three of the victims had four tires of their vehicles punctured, and two of the victims each had two tires punctured.

Taveras-Castillo was transported to the Berks County Central Processing Center in the county courthouse while police filed a lengthy list of charges, including three felony counts of making terroristic threats, five counts of criminal mischief and one count of propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle.

After arraignment before District Judge Tonya A. Butler in Reading Central Court, he was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail.