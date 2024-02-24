Northern California county ranked number one in state for DUI convictions

(FOX40.COM) — California has made a concerted effort to dissuade its residents from getting behind the wheel while drunk, but one Northern California county has been singled out as the toughest in the state on DUI convictions.

According to the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles, drunk drivers in Placer County are more likely to be convicted of a DUI than any other county in California. The Placer County District Attorney’s Office adds that the county has held this top ranking for multiple years.

“DUI driving causes devastating loss and tragedy to members of our community. Our prosecutions seek to promote safe alternatives to driving impaired,” said Jeffery Moore, the supervising deputy district attorney in Placer County. “A single choice to not drive impaired has the potential to save a life and bring that father, mother, or child home to their family. This is the job of a prosecutor. This is justice.”

Placer County District Attorney’s Office said it has a dedicated DUI Unit that is prepared to file criminal charges after a DUI arrest is made.

“Depending on the blood alcohol levels, the driver’s criminal history, and the level of damage or injury, there are a wide range of penalties that can be requested from the DUI prosecutor during sentencing,” the DA’s Office said on Facebook.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, there are 347,000 incidents of drunk driving every day nationwide. That is over 18 million incidents in 2024 so far.

A maximum enforcement period held by the California Highway Patrol just before Christmas yielded over 900 DUI arrests, which showcases the work that still needs to be done to eliminate drunk driving in the state.

