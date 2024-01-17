This Northern California county tops national list for unaffordable housing

Home ownership is becoming increasingly less affordable.

That’s according to a study from personal finance website MoneyGeek, which analyzed changes in homeownership costs, home price appreciation and median incomes from 2021 to 2023.

California claimed four of the top 10 spots for recently unaffordable housing.

Placer County took the top spot. Home price appreciation was 25.9% in the last two years and the median home price was $740,068. Home costs were 61.9% of income; the median income was $105,445.

Norfolk County in Massachusetts took second, with home price appreciation of 34%, a median home price of $740,967, home costs 58% of income and a median income of $115,969.

Here’s how the top 10 stacked up:

Placer County, California Norfolk County, Massachusetts Washoe County, Nevada San Joaquin County, California Clackamas County, Oregon Solano County, California Lane County, Oregon Contra Costa County, California Washington County, Oregon Essex County, Massachusetts

Sacramento County ranked 11th, with a home price appreciation of 28.3%, median home price of $550,422, home costs as percent of income of 56.6% and a median income of $84,211.

Riverside, Merced and Fresno counties also made the list at 18th, 19th and 21st, respectively.

Methodology

MoneyGeek used data on home prices, fair market rents and median mortgage payments from the National Association of Realtors, as well as local property tax rates from SmartAsset. It also looked at U.S. Census data on population growth and median earnings.

An unaffordable county had to meet these criteria:

Population more than 250,000

Population growth above the country’s average

A 2021 income to mortgage expenses ratio less than 60%

House price appreciation since 2021 greater than 25%

Monthly homeownership cost was more than 50% of the county’s median income

MoneyGeek used price appreciation, the ratio of homeownership costs to rent and homeownership costs as a percentage of the median income to analyze its list.

What is The Sum?

The Sum is your friendly guide to personal finance and economic news.

We’re a team of McClatchy journalists cutting through the financial jargon so you know how these issues impact your life. We verify information from diverse sources and keep the facts front-and-center, making finance and economic news add up for you.

Ready to take the first step to getting your finances under control? You can sign up for our five-week budgeting newsletter at thesum.news.