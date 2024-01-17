Northern California elections worker exposed to fentanyl while opening mail, county says

A Yuba County elections worker was exposed Tuesday to fentanyl while opening mail, according to county officials.

The mail, which county officials said was postmarked by a verified agency, did not appear “suspicious,” but a powdery substance inside the letter prompted the exposed staff member to take “precautionary measures.” The staff member didn’t touch the contents and was uninjured, according to a news release.

A test by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office showed the powdery substance was fentanyl, but county officials said more testing is needed by the state Department of Justice. Local authorities are investigating along with state and federal officials.

The elections office reopened around noon Tuesday after “precautionary decontamination measures” were taken during a brief closure, county officials said.

“We are grateful that no one was harmed in this incident and we will continue to exercise caution as we perform the important work of conducting elections,” Yuba County Elections Clerk-Recorder Donna Hillegas said in a statement.

In November, there a “suspicious mailing” was sent to the Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections office but it was intercepted before it reached the office, according to The Sacramento Bee’s previous reporting. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber in a statement at the time said officials had not confirmed any toxic substances.

Numerous elections office around the country also have received suspicious packages containing powdery substances, including fentanyl, Weber has said.