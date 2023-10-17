Northern California elementary school principal accused of talking inappropriately with minor

The principal of an El Dorado County elementary school was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of inappropriately communicating with a child, according to the El Dorado District Attorney’s Office.

Boyd Holler, 37, of Pollock Pines was arrested on suspicion of sending pornography to a minor and communicating with a minor inappropriately, according to a news release from the district attorney.

Holler is the principal of the Pioneer Union School in Somerset in the Pioneer Union School District. It’s composed of two elementary schools and a middle school.

Somerset part of unincorporated El Dorado County, about 13 miles away from Placerville.

The investigation is ongoing, the news release states.