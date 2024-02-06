Northern California estate for sale for $849,000 ‘is not for the ordinary.” See its charm

From the bright pink primary bedroom to a huge entertainment area with a checkered black-and-white floor and a stage, a Mediterranean-style estate for sale in Northern California for $849,000 “is not your average residence,” according to Coldwell Banker Realty, which holds the listing.

“It’s a grand statement of opulence and luxury, custom-built to stand out,” the property listing states.

Located in Redding, California, the open and sprawling five-bedroom, four-bathroom home spans 5,000 square feet under soaring ceilings. Surrounded by lines of tall Italian cypress trees, the property sits on 3.4 acres and is designed for recreation.

Redding is 160 miles north of Sacramento.

Outside, there’s an in-ground pool with a 500-square-foot pool house, an expansive patio and grilling area, multiple fountains with sculptures and a serene pond.

The new owner could use the property in various ways. The land includes a horse pasture, livestock feeding troughs “and incredible, fertile soil,” according to the listing. A 4,200-square-foot block construction shop with four oversized bays offers lots of space for cars, RVs, boats and ATVs.

Inside, the gated, two-story estate has a grand entryway and a double wraparound staircase. The interior design features exposed wood beams.

A large family could spread out in the home, the listing notes. A notable space is one of the oversized living rooms that comes with an attractive wet bar.

“This is the home where you can charm, delight and impress friends and family for years to come,” the property statement says. “This residence is not for the ordinary ... it’s a lifestyle statement.”

The property is located at 19460 E Niles Lane. The house was build in 1988, according to realtor.com.

Cara Holden of Coldwell Banker is the listing agent.

The popular social media real estate site Zillow Gone Wild liked what they saw, too.

“On today’s episode of What’s Going On In This House??????,” Zillow Gone Wild posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Do you know that noise bugs bunny makes when hes excited like AWOOGA HUMMINA HUMMINA, thats the same reaction I had when I looked at this listing. Wouldn’t change a thing!!!!!!!!!!”

The estate is lined by cypress trees.

The lively colors of the primary bathroom.

There are many large entertaining spaces.