Northern California’s first fentanyl homicide trial begins in Placer County. Here are the charges

Opening statements began Tuesday in Northern California’s first murder trial stemming from allegations a defendant provided fentanyl that killed the victim.

Carson Schewe, 22, has pleaded not guilty to murder and two counts of drug charges in connection with the death of Kade Kristopher Webb, 20. Schewe was arrested by the Roseville Police Department in 2022.

The case marks the first time Northern California prosecutors have filed homicide charges alleging a defendant furnished the synthetic opioid that led to a deadly overdose. It’s also the first incident to proceed to a jury trial, as previous defendants charged with fentanyl-related homicide in Placer County have pleaded guilty, prosecutors said.

Placer Deputy District Attorney Devan Portillo presented his opening statements Tuesday to a jury of seven women and five men. The jury was impaneled late Monday.

Schewe is accused of selling fentanyl to Webb on Dec. 3, 2021, according to the complaint filed in February 2022.

Schewe, who appeared in Placer Superior Court in Auburn on Monday wearing a thinly-striped gray-and-black button-down shirt, a navy blue flower tie and black slacks, is represented by public defenders Brad Whatcott and Rohan Beesla. Both attorneys declined to comment on the case.

Defendant Carson David Schewe, center, listens during opening statements in the region’s first fentanyl murder jury trial on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Placer Superior Court in Auburn. Schewe, 20, is charged with murder and two drug counts after allegedly selling fentanyl to Kade Kristopher Webb in December 2021.

Prosecutors under Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire have made fentanyl-related deaths a priority and have already notched two convictions, under plea deals, for similar crimes.

Nathaniel Cabacungan, 22, was the first man convicted in California for furnishing the deadly drug to Jewels Wolf, 15, of Roseville. He was sentenced in October 2023 to 15 years to life while represented by Whatcott, the public defender.

Fair Oaks man Aaron Kurtis Dare II pleaded guilty in December to the second-degree murder of a 25-year-old Auburn woman. He is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Riverside County prosecutors said a jury last year convicted a man of second-degree murder in the fentanyl-overdose death of a 26-year-old woman, the first time a jury handed down such a decision in California.