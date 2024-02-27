Northern California homicide victim's family hopeful after arrest in killing of 19-year-old at house party
After a 2022 shooting at a party left 20-year-old Corey Shearer dead, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that investigators had identified a suspect, 19-year-old Amyis Coogler. Shearer's aunt, Jolene Pimentel, told KCRA 3 the family had worried this news would never come. "It has been really rough," she said. "We were starting to lose hope." KCRA 3's Lee Anne Denyer reports.