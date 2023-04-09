Northern California man accused of fatal hit-and-run involving a cyclist, CHP reports

California Highway Patrol officers on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old man accused of driving away after hitting and killing a cyclist in Sutter County.

Harpreet Singh Atwal, of Plumas Lake, was arrested after CHP Yuba-Sutter officers investigated a fatal hit-and-run that took place Saturday on Bear River Drive just west of the Placer County town of Sheridan.

Singh reportedly struck and killed a 59-year-old man from Loomis while the man was riding his bicycle. The coroner has not released the victim’s name.

Atwal was not injured in the incident, according to the Highway Patrol.

CHP Yuba-Sutter officers worked with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office to track down the vehicle involved — a 2007 GMC Yukon — and its owner. Atwal was arrested and charged with hit-and-run resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter.

He was booked at Sutter County Jail and his bail set at $500,000.