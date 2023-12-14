Northern California man accused of hitting 2 deputies with his truck while fleeing

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say struck two deputies with his vehicle and smashed into several other vehicles while fleeing from a felony warrant arrest Wednesday, sparking a brief manhunt that led authorities to an arrest in Sacramento County.

Sheriff’s deputies were called about 6:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Knollwood Drive in Cameron Park for reports of a suspicious vehicle. The driver, a 31-year-old man, was sitting in the car alone when deputies arrived, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

After deputies tried to arrest the 31-year-old suspect, the man allegedly accelerated his vehicle, a white truck, into a deputy, causing him to be thrown several feet away onto the ground, the Sheriff’s Office said. The man also allegedly hit another deputy, injuring him, deputies said.

After the man fled, deputies worked through the night to catch up to him in Citrus Heights, about two blocks from San Juan High School, on the 7600 block of Greenback Lane; he was taken into custody about 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

The injured deputies, who were checked out at a hospital after the incident, were not seriously hurt.

The man faces assault with a deadly weapon and evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, according to custody records. He was being held in Placerville jail in lieu of $520,000 bail.

Court records show the man failed to appear or pay fines in connection with two felony cases in the county in 2013 and 2015 for which he was convicted.