Northern California man arrested, accused of deadly shooting during July drug deal

A Northern California man was arrested this month on suspicion of homicide in connection with a July shooting that took place during a marijuana deal, authorities said.

Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29, of Gridley was taken into custody last week while trying to re-enter the state from Mexico, authorities said.

Deputies responded around 8 p.m. July 8 to a shooting in the 1800 block of Esperanza Avenue in the town of Palermo, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Two victims were located, authorities said: a homeowner, who was grazed by gunfire; and 31-year-old Russhane Reynolds, who was believed to be associated with the group buying marijuana.

Reynolds was transported to a local, where he died shortly after arrival, the Sheriff’s Office said. The homeowner was treated at the hospital and released.

Investigating detectives identified Reynolds’ suspected shooter as Rodriguez-Gil and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Detectives also located evidence indicating Rodriguez-Gil had fled to Mexico, according to the news release.

Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested Rodriguez-Gil on Nov. 7 after he attempted to re-enter California from Mexico, sheriff’s officials said.

Rodriguez-Gil was transported to Butte County and booked Nov. 8 into the Butte County Jail on charges of murder and assault using a semiautomatic firearm, booking records show.

The Sheriff’s Office said the July drug deal involved a “group of several males” showing up to a home on Esperanza Avenue for an exchange of “several pounds” of marijuana, and that at least two members of the buying group live on the East Coast. A residence, a mobile home and two other vehicles were also struck by gunfire during the shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate the homicide and shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.