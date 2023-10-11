Northern California man arrested for murder in girlfriend’s stabbing death, deputies says

A Placerville man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday went to Prado Vista Court and found a woman dead inside a house; her boyfriend was also inside and had suffered “traumatic wounds,” a news release said.

Michael Thompson, 43, who lived on the same street as his girlfriend, was arrested on suspicion of murder enhanced by an allegation of using a deadly weapon, deputies said. They added he will be booked into jail once he’s released from the hospital, where he remained Wednesday morning.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Cristina Lee Humlick, 36, of Placerville.