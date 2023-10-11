Northern California man arrested after victim confronts him over reselling stolen tools

A Placer County man is reunited with his pilfered tools once he confronted the alleged thief who’s accused of stealing about $10,000 worth of goods, authorities said in a news release.

The victim, who Placer County sheriff’s deputies said had some tools stolen from work, spotted them over the weekend being allegedly sold on social media by Brandon Bridges, 31, Rocklin. The victim arranged to meet with the suspect and deputies accompanied the victim to the in-person meeting.

An investigation showed Bridges had taken the man’s equipment, deputies said in a news release. The Sheriff’s Office said they also found the suspect with cocaine and other stolen items, such as drills, saws and nail guns, all worth about $10,000.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of reaching out to law enforcement if you fall victim to theft and come across your stolen property being sold online,” the news release said.

Bridges pleaded not guilty to grand theft, possessing of stolen property and possessing a controlled substance at his arraignment on Tuesday. He’s due back in court Oct. 25 for a status conference.