Northern California man killed as redwood tree falls during powerful wind gusts, police say

Powerful wind gusts topping 60 mph across Northern California on Sunday likely toppled a tree that killed a man in Yuba City, police said.

Officers were called to Tres Picos Drive in the Sutter County city about 7 p.m. after a caller alerted authorities that a tree fell onto a resident.

Medics quickly arrived and render medical aid to the man who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. It appears the victim was trying to use a ladder to help ensure the tree didn’t smash his home when it came down on him.

“This was an unfortunate accident and our condolences are with the male’s family and friends,” police said.

The man was identified by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office as David Gomes, 82.