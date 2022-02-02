Northern California police sergeant in domestic assault case surrenders, released on bail

A Northern California police sergeant wanted in connection with an alleged domestic battery incident turned herself in to authorities and has since been released on bail, sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Jackson Police Sgt. Rachel Butler on suspicion of assault with a firearm and making criminal threats, according to a news release from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday night, sheriff’s officials were looking for Butler and had received information that revealed that Butler was at a home in Le Flore County, Oklahoma. Sheriff’s officials called local police that went to the Oklahoma home but did not find her there.

About 10 p.m. Monday, Butler, 37, of Pioneer turned herself in at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. There, Butler was arrested and released later that night after posting a $50,000 bail bond. Amador sheriff’s officials said Butler is scheduled to make her first court appearance Feb. 15.

About 10:45 a.m. Jan. 26, the alleged victim called the sheriff’s office to report that days prior an argument with Butler led to the police sergeant pushing and pointing a gun at the alleged victim, according to the news release.

Deputies went to the home and identified Butler as the suspect in the alleged domestic incident. The deputies then learned that Butler had left to Oklahoma. The deputies collected Butler’s firearms for safe keeping before they left the home, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputies returned to the sheriff’s office, and an emergency protective order was obtained for the alleged victim.

The alleged incident happened while Butler, a 14-year veteran of the department who was promoted to sergeant in 2019, had “been off work on an extended leave of absence due to an unrelated medical procedure,” Jackson Police Chief Christopher Mynderup wrote in a statement.

He said Butler had been scheduled to return from leave in February. Mynderup said his department is cooperating with the sheriff’s investigation.