Northern California police shoot suspect during foot pursuit. Suspect taken to hospital

A police officer shot a suspect during a foot pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Northern California, authorities said.

At least one officer with the Grass Valley Police Department discharged their weapon, striking a pursuit subject who was then taken to a hospital in Roseville. Their condition at the hospital was not known, police wrote Wednesday evening.

The incident began shortly after 4:15 p.m. as a possible theft reported in the 400 block of French Avenue, the Police Department said in a news release.

Arriving officers heard gunfire in the area and, while investigating, “became engaged in a foot pursuit with a subject that ended with at least one officer discharging their weapon,” the department wrote. Officers provided medical treatment at the scene before an ambulance arrived, according to the news release.

The police news release did not specify whether the suspect was armed. No officers were injured, the department said.

Grass Valley police said the officer-involved shooting incident is being investigated by a Nevada County multi-agency critical incident team.