Northern California weather filled with rain and snow

(FOX40.COM) — While Saturday is set to be a rainy day in California’s capital city, it’s also going to be a snow-filled day for the area east of the Sacramento region.

According to the National Weather Service Sacramento (NWS), a winter storm warning goes into effect on Friday evening and will stay in place through Saturday. The Sierra Nevada region from Placerville to Paradise is the area expected to receive the most impact.

•Video Above: Jan. 12 weather forecast

“1 to 2 feet of snow is in the forecast for [Saturday] above 6,000 feet over the Sierra and southern Cascades,” NWS said on social media. “Expect difficult travel conditions, chain controls and reductions in visibility at times.”

Snow totals from recent Sierra Nevada storm fall short of expectations

NWS also said that it highly discourages traveling during this period. For those that have to travel through the storm, tips include “winterizing” your vehicle, packing an emergency kit and checking road conditions before you leave your home.

In Sacramento, the weather agency is forecasting a 0.5 inch-1 inch of rain to grace the area, with the number jumping up to 1.5 in Chico. The FOX40 weather forecast predicts a 76% chance of rain, essentially echoing NWS.

A wind advisory has also been issued for “portions” of the Sacramento Valley “east of the I-5 corridor from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” NWS said. During this time, wind gusts are expected to exceed 30 mph in the area.

