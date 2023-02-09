Northern California woman missing for more than a week as crews search levees and river

A Northern California woman has been missing for more than a week, with multiple search efforts since late January unsuccessful, authorities said.

Marian Wilkinson, 52, was reported missing Feb. 1 by family, who said she had not shown up to work the preceding three days, the Yuba City Police Department said in a Wednesday social media post.

Wilkinson had last been seen walking in nearby Marysville the afternoon of Jan. 29, according to the post.

Yuba City officers who responded to the initial missing person’s report searched inside Wilkinson’s residence but did not find her, her cellphone or any signs of foul play, police said. An attempted ping on Wilkinson’s phone did not return location information.

Law enforcement officers and a volunteer group searched a levee Wednesday, with police using three drones in an effort to find Wilkinson, but she was not found, the department said.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, police said teams with the Yuba City Fire Department were also searching the Feather River.

The Police Department also said it has contacted businesses and residents near in hopes of finding video surveillance to gain leads of Wilkinson’s location.

Wilkinson’s family is cooperating with law enforcement, police said.

Anyone with information on Wilkinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Police Department at 530-822-4661.