Northern California woman shot by deputies identified by Fresno police. She pointed a gun from vehicle

The suspect who was shot by deputies during a traffic stop on Thursday was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday afternoon.

Mariah Spate, 30, of Clearlake allegedly fired one round at two deputies. Both deputies returned fire and struck Spate.

She was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition, police said Friday in an update to the shooting.

Investigators said Spate was armed with a handgun during the incident. Police released an image Friday taken from a drone that appears to show Spate pointing the gun at deputies through the window of a patrol vehicle before firing shots.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama at the scene Thursday said Spate was placed in handcuffs and put in the vehicle, but slipped out of the cuffs and produced a gun and fired one round at the deputies.

The woman had a Ramey warrant and was wanted in a domestic-related shooting that happened on July 15 in the 1400 block of Calimyrna Avenue. A victim in that shooting was shot in the face.

Authorities said the deputies were initially going to serve an eviction on the suspect before learning she had the warrant out for her arrest. That’s when they called in the MAGEC team as backup.