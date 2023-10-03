Northern California woman taught second-grade class while intoxicated, deputies say

A Yuba City woman was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after a caller reported she was teaching her second-grade students at a Northern California elementary school while allegedly intoxicated. Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies said she had a blood alcohol level more than two times the legal limit.

Deputies went at about 8:20 a.m. to Nuestro Elementary School in Live Oak to speak with the 57-year-old educator from Yuba City while she taught, a news release states. It added deputies also arrested the teacher on suspicion of child endangerment after reviewing video footage of her driving to school.

The woman was booked on suspicion of driving with a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.08%, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and child abuse that could lead to great bodily injury or death.

Bal Dhillon, principal of the Nuestro Elementary School and the district’s superintendent, sent a letter Tuesday to parents where he thanked employees for reporting their concerns to the administrative staff and to sheriff’s deputies. He added that he is limited in what he can divulge because it’s a personnel matter but that students’ safety remains their highest priority.

“The District remains committed to ensuring that every child in our District is able to learn and thrive in a healthy, safe environment,” the letter stated.

A long-term substitute will be teaching students, he added.