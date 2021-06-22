Northern Cambria man faces second offense for child pornography

Jun. 22—EBENSBURG — A Northern Cambria man convicted in 2015 of having child pornography on a camera card while working at Ebensburg Center goes to trial Wednesday — and police say they found more images and videos on his phone.

Bryn Michael Kaelin, 34, faces 17 counts of possessing child pornography and four counts of cruelty to animals.

Kaelin was on parole after serving a sentence on the 2015 conviction and was required to let probation officers check his phone. When some images were found, the phone was turned over to investigators with the Attorney General's office for more investigation, court documents say.

Investigators found "numerous images and videos depicting children under the age of 18 years old engaging in various prohibited sexual acts," the affidavit of probable cause says. Some of the images showed children age 10 or younger.

In addition, there were internet sites bookmarked and searches for images of children and deviant activities.

Some photos taken with Kaelin's camera showed him posing inappropriately with pets, investigators say.

The nonjury trial begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Cambria County Courthouse.