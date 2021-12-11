Northern Cambria man jailed on child porn charges

Dec. 11—NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. — A Northern Cambria man was jailed Friday, accused of possessing child pornography and using the internet to collect and send child pornography, authorities said.

The state police Computer Crime Unit charged Jason Douthit, 43, of Cherry Ridge Terrace, with 10 counts of possessing child pornography, three counts of disseminating child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 18 troopers said a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children was generated by Google indicating that a child pornography video had been uploaded from an IP address linked to Douthit.

The video reportedly showed adults sexually abusing infants.

Douthit, also known as Jay Spears, allegedly disseminated child pornography videos through Facebook, the complaint said.

Members of the Southwest Computer Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at Douthit's Cherry Ridge Terrace residence on Thursday.

Troopers said Douthit admitted to possessing child pornography on his cell phone and sending the images to others via the internet, the complaint said.

Douthit was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.