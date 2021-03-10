Northern Cambria man ordered to probation in domestic case

Mar. 10—EBENSBURG — A Northern Cambria man was sentenced to 18 months of conditional probation on Tuesday after entering a guilty plea in response to a domestic violence incident on Nov. 4.

Warren Dewayne Hubbard, 54, was also ordered by Cambria County Judge Tamara R. Bernstein to maintain his ongoing behavioral health treatments and to complete an online program for domestic violence offenders.

Hubbard will be under the supervision of the Cambria County Probation Bureau.

Northern Cambria police reported that Hubbard grabbed a woman by the hair, threw her to the ground and strangled her while threatening to kill her on the night of the incident.

The dispute, as per the complaint, involved Hubbard not taking his medication. Hubbard noted that he was back on his medication while undergoing counseling by phone three days per week.

The woman spoke at the sentencing hearing, testifying that she has been satisfied with the steps that he has taken to improve himself, including counseling and medication, since the incident.

Bernstein, who spoke sternly to Hubbard about the severity of his actions on that night, also noted that she was pleased with the fact that Hubbard was evaluated by a mental health specialist and has been proactive in his treatment.

"Keep doing the good stuff that you're doing," Bernstein said after issuing the sentence.