Northern Cambria man pleads no contest in child porn case

Jun. 23—A Northern Cambria man entered a "no contest" plea to six charges of child pornography in Cambria County court on Wednesday.

Judge Tamara Bernstein told Bryn Michael Kaelin, 34, that the type of plea he entered means he was not pleading guilty, but was acknowledging that he would most likely be found guilty before a jury or judge.

Kaelin had previously been charged with having child pornography in 2015 and with 17 felony counts of child pornography and four charges of animal cruelty.

He faces no less than 20 years and no more than 40 years of jail time.

According to Assistant District Attorney Beth Bolton Penna, Kaelin had been on probation when it was reported that he was "having indecent contact with underage girls."

She said that probation officers were granted permission to search his phone and found various pictures of young girls and searches for pre-teen pornography.

Many of the children in the pictures were under the age of 18 and several were under the age of 10, according to the DA's office.

Stipulations of the plea include that Kaelin will register as a sex offender under Megan's Law; will have no access to the internet as this is not his first offense; and will not have unsupervised access to children under the age of 18.

A sentencing date has been set for Sept. 16, with Kaelin waiving his right to be sentenced within 90 days of a trial or plea. Bernstein said Kaelin will be evaluated by the State Sexual Offender Board and the board's evaluation may take longer to come back.