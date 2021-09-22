Northern Cambria man sentenced to prison on child porn charges

Sep. 22—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Northern Cambria man was sentenced to prison on six charges of child pornography in Cambria County court on Sept. 16 after entering a no-contest plea in June.

Bryn Michael Kaelin, 34, was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years and 3 months in prison, and a maximum of 20 years and 6 months, by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.

Assistant District Attorney Beth Bolton Penna said at the time of Kaelin's plea, he had been on probation and it was reported that he was "having indecent contact with underage girls."

She said that probation officers were granted permission to search his phone and found various pictures of young girls and links to searches for pre-teen pornography.

Many of the children in the pictures were under the age of 18 and several were under the age of 10, according to the district attorney's office.

Stipulations of the plea include that Kaelin will register as a sex-offender under Megan's Law; will have no access to the internet as this is not his first offense; and will not have unsupervised access to children under the age of 18.