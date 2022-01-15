Northern CT Weather: Snow To Heavy Rain Monday, 40 MPH Winds

HARTFORD/TOLLAND COUNTY, CT — The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook and a wind chill advisory for Hartford/Tolland/Windham counties.

The temperature will only reach 15 degrees Saturday, and it may feel as cold as 15 below zero Saturday at times.

As for the strong storm forecast for late Sunday and Monday, it now appears snow totals have been reduced due to the belief that warmer air will arrive sooner and change the precipitation from snow to rain.

A total of 1-3 inches of snow is forecast, and heavy rain will take over Monday and wind gusts could reach 40 mph at times. The precipitation could end Monday evening as some snow.

The weather service said the snow will move into Connecticut between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.

Hartford County storm forecast details:

Sunday Night: Snow before 4am, then rain and snow. Low around 19. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

M.L.King Day: Rain, mainly before 2pm. High near 43. East wind 10 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: A chance of snow, mainly before 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tolland County storm forecast details:

Sunday Night: Snow before 4am, then rain and snow. Low around 18. East wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

M.L.King Day: Rain, mainly before 2pm. High near 43. East wind 14 to 18 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: A chance of snow, mainly before 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

The week ahead weather forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 23. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

