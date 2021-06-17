Tropical Storm Claudette close to forming. Part of Florida Panhandle now under warning

Tropical Storm Claudette is forecast to form and strike the Louisiana coast early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm could bring flooding and heavy rain to the region over the weekend, including 12 inches in some places.

A tropical storm warning issued from the eastern half of Louisiana through Mississippi and Alabama was extended early Friday to include the Okaloosa and Walton counties line in the northwestern Florida Panhandle.

As of the 4 a.m. Friday advisory, the disturbance, called “potential tropical cyclone three” was moving north near 14 mph in the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts.

The hurricane center is calling it a “potential tropical cyclone” so they can issue warnings to give people time to prepare since the system is expected to turn into a depression or tropical storm shortly before landfall, said WSVN Meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez.

Forecasters expect the disturbance will strengthen to a tropical depression and then rapidly into subtropical or Tropical Storm Claudette — the third named storm of the season — late Thursday. It’s then forecast to make landfall in Louisiana early Saturday.

Storm surge predictions for the area are low, around one to three feet, and there’s a potential for some tornadoes. But the real threat is rain, forecasters say. The region could see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated maximums of a full foot.

By Saturday evening, the hurricane center predicts Claudette will weaken back to a depression as it trails off to the northeast, toward Georgia.

NOAA has called for another active hurricane season, with 13 to 20 named storms. Since neither Tropical Storm Ana nor Bill made landfall, Claudette would be the first this season.