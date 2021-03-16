Northern Indiana girl died from asphyxiation: prosecutors

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — A 6-year-old northern Indiana girl whose body was found in a wooded area just hours after she was reported missing last week apparently died from asphyxiation, prosecutors said.

An autopsy revealed a preliminary determination of homicide by asphyxiation in the death of Grace Ross, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday evening. Further test results are pending.

Prosecutors announced late Saturday that a 14-year-old boy was arrested in Grace's death. The St. Joseph County Probate Court on Monday ordered the teen to remain detained, and set another hearing for March 22. Prosecutors said the name of the boy is being withheld because he has not been charged as an adult.

The girl was found dead Friday night in New Carlisle, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Chicago. about two hours after she was reported missing, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has said.

