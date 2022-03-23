Northern Indiana man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A 55-year-old man from northern Indiana was arrested Wednesday on charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to the FBI.

Jeffrey Munger, of Goshen, is facing charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

A first appearance for Munger was held within the U.S. District Court Northern District of Indiana on Wednesday, according to court records.

Previous Capitol riot arrest: FBI: Southeast Indiana woman yelled 'charge' before breaching U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

Munger was represented by attorney Scott Frankel of Northern District of Indiana Federal Community Defenders, Inc., during the first appearance. Frankel was not immediately available to comment for this story.

Munger could not be reached before publication of this story. He is the fifth Indiana resident to be charged this month in connection with the Capitol riot.

Indianapolis connections: 3 Indianapolis-area men arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

Nancy Barron, of Patriot in Switzerland County, turned herself into authorities last week after she contacted the FBI the day after the riot to report she was inside the Capitol building, according to federal court documents.

Jared Cantrell and Quentin Cantrell, of Indianapolis, and Eric Cantrell, of Greenwood, were arrested March 10 after investigators found video of the three men entering the Capitol building during the riot, according to federal court documents.

In total, 14 people with Indiana ties have been charged in connection with the riots.

A Bloomfield woman became the first person sentenced for her role in the insurrection and a guitarist from Columbus was the first person charged in the attack to enter a plea.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jeffrey Munger, of Goshen, charged in connection with Capitol riot