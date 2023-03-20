Northern Ireland’s DUP to Vote Against Sunak’s Brexit Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party said they would unanimously vote against Rishi Sunak’s post-Brexit deal for the region in a significant blow to the prime minister.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Our party officers, the only decision-making mechanism in our party on these matters, met this morning and unanimously agreed that in the context of our ongoing concerns and the need to see further progress secured whilst continuing to seek clarification, change and re-working that our members of Parliament would vote against the draft statutory instrument on Wednesday,” DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said in a statement.

MPs are due to hold their first vote Wednesday on new trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, as Sunak seeks to move forward with his agreement with the European Union. Specifically, lawmakers will vote on the so-called Stormont Brake — a portion of the deal that aims to give Northern Ireland’s lawmakers a potential veto over changes to EU rules.

The stance by the DUP suggests there’s no end in sight to the political impasse in Northern Ireland, where the region’s devolved government has been suspended for more than a year, because the party refuses to participate in the power-sharing government until its concerns about the Brexit deal are addressed.

Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the new deal — called the Windsor Framework — on Feb. 27, hailing it as a way to end years of acrimony since the UK left the bloc in 2020.

Read More: What’s the ‘Windsor Framework’ for Northern Ireland?: QuickTake

Since then, all eyes have been on whether the DUP — and hard-line pro-Brexit members of Sunak’s own Conservative Party — will back the deal. The Tory Party’s Brexiteer faction, known as the European Research Group, is due to get its legal advice on the deal on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said.

Story continues

Donaldson said on Monday that his party still wants changes to the Windsor Framework, while flagging that “significant progress has been secured” by Sunak.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sunak’s spokesman Max Blain said it was right that MPs have their say on the Stormont Brake. “It’s the right deal and we’re confident parliamentarians will support it,” Blain said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.