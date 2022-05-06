NI election results 2022: Sinn Fein becomes biggest party in Northern Ireland Assembly – latest news

Sinn Fein has secured a historic victory by becoming the largest single party in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

With 87 of the 90 Stormont seats declared by 7pm last night, the republican party had won 27, putting it ahead of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which fell by three seats to 24.

The two Sinn Féin candidates who brought the party's total 27 MLAs were Colm Gildernew and Áine Murphy in Fermanagh and South Tyrone. The DUP's Deborah Erskine was also returned.

It is the first time a party seeking a united Ireland has topped the poll in the elections for the Northern Ireland Assembly and its success is predicted to lead to further stalemate in the province and uncertainty over border arrangements.

Sinn Fein had received the largest share of first-preference votes in last Thursday’s elections, at 29 per cent, and its symbolic victory was confirmed when the counting of constituency seats under the complex transferable vote system was completed on Saturday evening.

The result is likely to continue the uncertainty over the power sharing arrangements in the province, with the DUP warning that it may not return to government with Sinn Fein in Stormont.

It will also complicate talks on post-Brexit trade checks and the Northern Ireland protocol, which the DUP regards as “incompatible” with the peace agreement.

'Incumbent on all parties to form Executive', says Taoiseach

Ireland's Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said it is "incumbent on all political parties" to form an Executive in Northern Ireland.

Mr Martin said: "I would like to congratulate all of the successful candidates on their election.

"It is now incumbent on all political parties and elected representatives to deliver on their mandate, through the nomination of a first and deputy first minister and the formation of a new Executive to serve the interests of all of the people of Northern Ireland.

"Power-sharing and principles of partnership, equality and mutual respect are at the heart of the Good Friday Agreement, through which peace has been secured and progress achieved for almost 25 years.

"A new power-sharing Executive is vital for progress and prosperity for all in Northern Ireland.

"As a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, the Government will continue to work in partnership with the British Government and engage with the leaders of the political parties in Northern Ireland to seek and support the effective operation of all of the political institutions of the agreement."

Micheal Martin said power-sharing is "vital" for prosperity in Northern Ireland - PA

Foyle has two seats left to call

One constituency is left to announce its results.

Foyle has two remaining seats to call.

Northern Ireland secretary: Parties should form executive 'as soon as possible'

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said: "I encourage the parties to form an executive as soon as possible. The people of Northern Ireland deserve a stable and accountable local government that delivers on the issues that matter most to them.

"The electorate delivered a number of messages on Thursday. They were clear that they want a fully functioning devolved government in Northern Ireland, they want the issues around the protocol addressed, and that they want politics to work better.

"Over the coming days I will be meeting with all the party leaders and will urge them to restore the Stormont institutions at the earliest possible moment, starting with the nomination of an Assembly Speaker within eight days.

"The Government remains committed to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and will continue to work with the Northern Ireland parties and the Irish Government to deliver its vision for reconciliation, equality, respect for rights and parity of esteem.

"Together, we must move forward towards a brighter future - that means delivering for all the people of Northern Ireland."

Northern Ireland secretary: Party could act as 'honest broker'

As Sinn Fein became the largest party in Stormont for the first time, shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle said his party could act as an "honest broker".

He said: "Congratulations to all the new assembly members and to Sinn Fein for earning the right to nominate a new first minister, it is healthy for Northern Ireland that parties from either community can nominate a first minister and shows the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement working.

"Unionism will still have a strong voice within powersharing and calls for progress on the remaining issues of the protocol have been heard and should not prevent a return to the executive.

"The Government must now prioritise practical solutions through negotiation with the EU and not chase headlines with empty threats.

"The Labour party will always be an honest broker for Northern Ireland, and we stand ready to help Stormont deliver on the promise of these elections and get an executive up and running to help people with the cost-of-living crisis we are facing across the United Kingdom."

Nicola Sturgeon congratulates Sinn Fein leader

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has congratulated Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and the party's vice president Michelle O'Neill.

She tweeted: "Many congratulations to @moneillsf and @MaryLouMcDonald on a truly historic result for Sinn Fein.

"I wish Michelle & her colleagues - & all Northern Ireland's elected representatives - the very best for what comes next & hope to see the NI government functioning again soon."

Sinn Fein confirmed as largest party in NI Assembly

The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein has won the largest number of seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time.

With almost all votes counted, Sinn Fein has secured 27 of the assembly's 90 seats. The Democratic Unionist Party has 24.

The historic win means Sinn Fein is entitled to the post of first minister in Belfast for the first time since Northern Ireland was founded as a Protestant-majority state in 1921.

Sinn Fein seeks a united Ireland and has long been linked to the Irish Republican Army. But the party kept unification out of the spotlight this year during a campaign that was dominated by more immediate concerns, namely the skyrocketing cost of living.

Results for Fermanagh & South Tyrone announced

Sinn Fean's Jemma Dolan has been elected for Fermanagh & South Tyrone.

The UUP also won a seat.

East Londonderry results announced

East Londonderry results have been announced, with Maurice Bradley and Alan Robinson from the DUP elected.

Sinn Fein's Caoimhe Archibald was also elected.

Sinn Fein win second seat in Foyle

Sinn Fein have won two seats in Foyle, with Padraig Delargy elected.

The SDLP claimed one seat.

Totals so far: Northern Ireland election

DUP win second seat in Belfast North

The DUP have won a second seat in Belfast North.

Nuala McAllister of the Alliance party has also been elected.

Alliance leader Naomi Long tops poll in East Belfast

Alliance leader Naomi Long topped the poll in East Belfast where the same party strengths were returned to the Stormont benches.

Ms Long, whose party enjoyed a significant surge across Northern Ireland in the Assembly elections, described a "rollercoaster of a week".

Naomi Long, centre, leader of the Alliance party celebrates with party members - AP

She dedicated her win in memory of her late father-in-law, who died recently.

Ms Long was elected on the first stage of the count along with DUP candidate Joanne Bunting.

Her Alliance running mate Peter McReynolds was also elected to retain the party's two Assembly seats in the constituency.

Ms Long paid tribute to Chris Lyttle, who stood aside before the election, quipping that it felt like a divorce to no longer be working together.

She also thanked the other candidates in East Belfast for a "fair and clean election campaign".

Sinn Fein leads with 23 seats

Sinn Fein remains in the lead with 23 seats won so far.

The DUP is behind with 22 seats, while the Alliance is on 16 seats. The UUP has claimed 9 seats.

Alliance party wins second seat in North Down

The Alliance party have won a second seat in North Down.

The Green Party's Rachel Woods lost her seat.

Sinn Fein is on track to become the largest Stormont party.

Sinn Fein set to make history and 'usher in a new era'

The Assembly election result in Northern Ireland "ushers in a new era", Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill has said.

As counting continued on Saturday afternoon, the republican party appeared to be closing in on a historic victory by overtaking the DUP to become the largest party at Stormont.

Shortly after 5pm on Saturday, 77 of 90 Assembly seats had been filled.

In her declaration speech in Magherafelt after topping the poll in Mid Ulster, Ms O'Neill said: "Today represents a very significant moment of change.

"Today ushers in a new era which I believer presents us all with an opportunity to reimagine relationships in this society on the basis of fairness, on the basis of equality and the basis of social justice.

"Irrespective of religious, political or social backgrounds my commitment is to make politics work."

Totals so far: Northern Ireland election

Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd: Voters have sent 'clear message'

Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd, who topped the poll in Upper Bann said voters had sent a "clear message that they want power sharing to work".

The Alliance Party's Eoin Tennyson took the final seat in Upper Bann, on the eighth count.

It was close in East Londonderry, where the Alliance candidate has asked for the votes to be counted again, with little separating Chris McCaw and Cara Hunter of the SDLP.

03:17 PM

DUP leader concedes Sinn Fein set to win

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson has conceded that his nationalist rivals in Sinn Fein were on course for a historic election victory.

"Certainly it looks at the moment as if Sinn Fein will emerge as the largest party," he told Sky News, while reiterating that the DUP would refuse to join a new government without changes to a post-Brexit trading deal between the UK and EU.

Sinn Fein leader vows 'new era' for Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein leader Michelle O'Neill said Northern Ireland was entering a "new era" as a historic election victory loomed for her nationalist party.

"It's a defining moment for our politics and our people," she said on Saturday, vowing: "I will provide leadership which is inclusive, which celebrates diversity, which guarantees rights and equality for those who have been excluded, discriminated against or ignored in the past."

She continued: "The welfare of all people comes first. That's the reason why on Monday we must all turn up together. That's the reason why on Monday there is an urgency to restore an Executive."

She stressed the new government must foremost tackle a cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

But she said a "healthy conversation is already underway" about Irish reunification, a century after Northern Ireland was carved out as a Protestant fiefdom under British rule.

"Let's have a healthy debate about what our future looks like."

Sinn Fein on track for Stormont majority

As counting continued into Saturday afternoon, Sinn Fein appeared to be remaining on course to emerge as the largest Stormont party.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has said nothing can be delivered without government in Northern Ireland after her party enjoyed historic success in the Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has been elected in Upper Bann despite earlier fears he could lose his seat.

02:02 PM

Former leader of Catalonia congratulates Northern Ireland and Scotland on election results

Two historical elections in Northern Ireland & Scotland as @sinnfeinireland becomes the largest party in NI and will hold the FM post & @theSNP gets the best result in a local election.

Congratulations @moneillsf @NicolaSturgeon!

New victories for self-determination in Europe. — krls.eth / Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) May 7, 2022

Totals so far: Northern Ireland election

01:34 PM

Doug Beattie: Alliance Party attracted voters away from 'angry, negative unionism'

The Ulster Unionist Party leader was elected in his Upper Bann constituency, despite fears he could lose his seat.

Mr Beattie, speaking after he arrived at the Magherafelt count centre, said: "I think you never take the electorate for granted.

Mr Beattie - Niall Carson /PA

"I am from Upper Bann, I have had to make unpopular decisions in the direction of the party as party leader and that may well have had an effect on me, but these are the sort of things you go through all the time when you're thinking about an election.

"People are going to the likes of the Alliance Party in droves because they're being turned off by that angry, negative unionism.

"It might take a while to change that psyche. It may well be a supertanker that has a large turning circle, but we need to do it."

01:16 PM

DUP victory: Stephen Dunne

The DUP's Stephen Dunne has been elected on the seventh count in the North Down constituency in the Northern Ireland Assembly election.

Mr Dunne, who was originally co-opted into the seat following the death of his father Gordon last year, said voters had responded to his positive campaigning.

Mr Dunne - David Young /PA

He said: "Getting the endorsement and the mandate that I have received, I am absolutely delighted.

"We went forward with a very positive plan for North Down and for Northern Ireland to get that endorsement to return to Stormont and deliver for people across the constituency and across Northern Ireland.

"There is a lot that can happen yet, the election is not over, we look forward to seeing how that will play out and decisions will be made over the coming days."

01:01 PM

Totals so far: Northern Ireland election

Alliance party wins 3 more seats

The Alliance party has won another three seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly, continuing the party’s strong run in these elections at the expense of the SDLP, writes Patrick Sawer in Belfast.

Kellie Armstrong and Nick Mathison were elected for Strangford, with the DUP also picking up two seats in the constituency and the fifth going to the Ulster Unionist Party.

The DUP's Mervyn Storey has lost his seat in North Antrim to Patricia O'Lynn from the Alliance Party.

Storey is a major figure in the party, having served twice as a minister. He held a seat in North Antrim for 19 years.

For decades North Antrim was the political power base of the hardline Unionist leader, the late Ian Paisley.

In the meantime the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he will make it clear next week whether his party will return to devolved government at Stormont or stay at Westminster.

He said: “The party officers will sit down, we will consider what we need to do now to get the action that is required from the government, I will be making my decision clear on all of that early next week."

12:50 PM

PM to secure leadership using Queen's Speech, says cabinet minister

Boris Johnson will use the Queen's Speech as an effort to secure his leadership following a bruising set of local elections which saw the Tories lose control of key authorities and suffer a net loss of more than 400 councillors.

The speech on Tuesday setting out the Government's priorities would focus on the economy, health and national security, Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi said as he urged Tory MPs to rally round the Prime Minister.

Mr Zahawi insisted the Prime Minister who delivered 2019's general election landslide remained an electoral asset to the Tories despite issues in No 10 and Westminster being blamed for the local defeats inflicted on the party.

The loss of Wandsworth and Westminster in London to Labour after decades of Tory control and significant defeats to the Liberal Democrats in southern heartlands such as Woking could persuade more MPs to submit letters of no-confidence in the Prime Minister.

12:47 PM

Nicola Sturgeon 'open' to power-sharing

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is "open" to replicating the powersharing agreement at Holyrood in council chambers, but will leave decisions up to local leaders.

Last year, the SNP entered into an agreement with the Scottish Greens, bringing their co-leaders into government as junior ministers and securing a majority in the Scottish Parliament.

Given the proportional nature of Scotland's voting system in the local council elections, just two of the 32 local authorities returned a majority for any single party, Dundee for the SNP and West Dunbartonshire for Labour.

The Greens increased their council count by 16 to 35 - including electing more than 10 councillors in Glasgow and Edinburgh - including beating Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken in first preference votes in her Langside ward - leaving the door open for a similar deal to be struck with SNP groups to secure control of Scotland's two largest cities.

When asked about council agreements by the PA news agency on Saturday, the First Minister said: "That's for local council groups to determine what's in the best interests of the areas they serve, but I'm in a partnership agreement in government in Holyrood with the Greens, so clearly I'd be very open to seeing that replicated in council areas in Scotland.

12:41 PM

DUP victory: Diane Dodds

Diane Dodds, a veteran DUP politician, was elected after standing for the first time in Upper Bann.

Speaking amid a mixed election for unionism, a visibly emotional Ms Dodds said it been a "long, long wait".

"We had a really good campaign and we have worked very, very hard on the ground.

"We knew that there were some elements of the campaign were tricky and more difficult, but we were always confident that we would take two seats in Upper Bann."

Ms Dodds celebrates her election victory - Niall Carson /PA

Ms Dodds said the DUP vote had held up and that she backed Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's insistence that the party will not re-enter Stormont until the UK Government tackles the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"We're still waiting on all of the election results. We will see how things work out. And then we will meet together and take those decisions over the weekend.

"There's no doubt that it has been a good campaign for Sinn Fein, a good campaign for Alliance, but unionism has held up and the DUP has held up and that's very, very important."

12:38 PM

Totals so far: Northern Ireland election

With 56 seats filled out of 90, the party seats are:

SF 18

DUP 17

Alliance 11

UUP 5

SDLP 3

Ind 1

TUV 1

Nicola Sturgeon: Sinn Fein's performance poses 'fundamental questions' for UK's future

The nationalist party looks to be closing in on victory at Stormont, taking the most seats and selecting the country's next First Minister.

And Scotland's First Minister has said the result throws the future into doubt, with strong nationalist performances in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland this week.

Ms Sturgeon said: "If (Sinn Fein) emerge as the largest party today in Northern Ireland which looks very likely, that will be an extraordinary result and something that seemed impossible not that long ago.

"There's no doubt there are big fundamental questions being asked of the UK as a political entity right now.

"They're being asked here in Scotland, they're being asked in Northern Ireland, they're being asked in Wales and I think we're going to see some fundamental changes to UK governance in the years to come and I am certain one of those changes is going to be Scottish independence."

11:28 AM

DUP has done 'extremely well'

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson insisted his party has done "extremely well" in the Stormont Assembly election.

Arriving at the count at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Sir Jeffrey said unionism "has held its ground".

"The unionist vote remains strong, we are the largest designation in the Assembly, I think there is a lot of spin around results and I'm very pleased with how the DUP has done in our constituencies," he said.

"We've held a remarkable number of seats where people were predicting all kinds of negative things, so we have strong foundations, we continue to build on them."

Asked whether Northern Ireland will have devolved government in 2022, Sir Jeffrey said: "Let's cross all the bridges when we get to them."

11:06 AM

Former DUP leader: NI protocol poses 'some really big issues'

In his acceptance speech for one of the five seats for Belfast South, former DUP leader Edwin Poots said Northern Ireland was in a “difficult place” and that the Brexit agreement and Good Friday Agreement were incompatible, writes Patrick Sawer in Belfast.

Mr Poots said “some really big issues” to be resolved around the question of the Northern Ireland protocol and its relationship to the peace process and the border.

He added: “I believe the Northern Ireland agreement and the protocol are incompatible and we need to carry on with the peace process and make sure that the peace process is protected. It won't be protected under the current circumstances and the next few months will be a critical time.”

Mr Poots speaks after his election victory - Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Sinn Fein’s Deirdre Hargey, who was elected to Belfast South with the largest number of first preference votes, said her party would work across all of the city’s communities.

Ms Hargey, who was Minister for Communities in the Northern Ireland Executive, spoke of her “committment to get back round the executive table to build an inclusive society and build on the peace agreement”.

10:59 AM

Totals so far: Northern Ireland election

Counting has resumed in the Northern Ireland Assembly election with Sinn Fein firmly on course to emerge as the largest Stormont party.

Shortly before noon on Saturday, 51 of 90 seats had been filled, with only four out of 18 constituency counts completed.

SF 18

DUP 14

Alliance 10

UUP 4

SDLP 3

Ind 1

TUV 1

Two more seats for the Alliance party

With 50 seats now filled out of 90 in the Northern Ireland election, the party seats are:

SF 18

DUP 13

Alliance 10

UUP 4

SDLP 3

Ind 1

TUV 1

Result: Northern Ireland election

Shortly after Ms Bradshaw was elected her Alliance Party colleague Kate Nicholl was also returned for the Belfast South constituency on the eight stage of the count, writes Patrick Sawer in Belfast.

Her eyes brimming with tears of joy Ms Nicholl, who is due to give birth to her second child in two weeks, said: “I’m just worried I’m going to go into labour. I’m so overwhelmed.”

Addressing voters from across Northern Ireland’s divided communities she added: “Our ticket was that we are going to work together with everyone and I’m so glad that’s been rewarded.

“Our city is changing. It’s a very diverse city and I want to represent everyone. I want everyone to know that they are valued and that they matter.”

Ms Nicholl canvassing in South Belfast - Liam McBurney /PA

Zimbabwean-born Ms Nicholl, whose mother was involved in the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, is the serving Lord Mayor of Belfast and will become the first woman to give birth while holding that position.

Following her appointment as Lord Mayor in June last year Ms Nicholl was sexually harassed on social media over her condemnation of sexism and abuse on the Internet.

Ms Nicholl 's win resulted in a gain of one seat on top of the Alliance Party's existing seat in this constituency.

She beat incumbent MLA Clare Bailey who is the leader of the Green Party.

First result today: Northern Ireland election

Northern Ireland’s Alliance Party celebrated a victorious start to their day when Paula Bradshaw was elected to the Belfast South constituency shortly after counting of votes restarted on Saturday, writes Patrick Sawer in Belfast.

Ms Bradshaw received a total of 8323.14 votes after the seventh stage count was taken into consideration.

The former economic development officer said she was “grateful” to the voters of Belfast South for returning her to the Northern Ireland Assembly, where she previously served as Assembly Private Secretary at the Department of Justice to support Minister Naomi Long.

The Alliance Party looks set to enjoy its best results in recent years after gaining 13.5 per cent of first preference votes after picking up support from many former backers of the SDLP, which slumped to 9.1 per cent of first preference votes.

First declaration of Day 2: Alliance party's Paula Bradshaw elected in south Belfast.

Starmer accused of hypocrisy over Beergate

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of hypocrisy by Tories as he faced a police investigation into a lockdown curry and beer with colleagues.

Durham Constabulary is investigating claims an evening event attended by the Labour leader with other senior party figures and activists while campaigning last year might have broken pandemic social distancing regulations.

Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi questioned why Sir Keir was not resigning after the Labour leader had called for Boris Johnson to quit while under investigation over the No 10 partygate row.

Sir Keir arrives at Euston train station in London after finding out police will investigate Beergate - Kirsty O'Connor /PA

Labour allies of Sir Keir insisted he would be cleared by police and there was a sharp contrast between him and the Prime Minister.

Durham Police said they had U-turned on an earlier decision on the case that no offence had been committed after receiving "significant new information".

09:18 AM

Why the Liberal Democrat revival could hand Sir Keir Starmer the keys to Number 10

The results of Thursday's local elections may have presented a mixed picture, but one clear conclusion was evident early on – this was not a landslide for Labour.

There was a rout for Sir Keir Starmer's party in London, but it has not made the major gains desired in England outside the capital.

That has thrown the spotlight back on just how high a hill the party has to climb in order to win an overall majority at the next general election, due by 2024.

If Sir Keir is to get the keys to Number 10, it may be thanks to a deal struck after election day with another party – which is why the Liberal Democrat performance on Thursday is so interesting.

Read our full analysis here.

08:58 AM

Shadow health secretary: Difference between Starmer and Johnson will be obvious after Beergate investigation

The contrast between Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be "even sharper" after Durham Police finish investigating the Labour leader, the shadow secretary for health and social care has said.

Labour MP Wes Streeting told BBC Breakfast that he would not "entertain" the prospect of Sir Keir resigning over alleged lockdown rule-breaking in Durham last April.

"I'm not even going to entertain the prospect of that because I have absolute faith and confidence that Keir Starmer did the right thing all the way along," he said.

Sir Keir leaves his home on Saturday morning - Hollie Adams /Getty Images Europe

Mr Johnson leaves a polling station on Thursday - Matt Dunham /AP

"He's maintained that all the way along. He's someone who practices what he preaches, and as I say the police have looked at this before and found no case to answer.

"We're confident that'll be the case this time. I think the contrast between Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson will be even sharper because I do think it's ridiculous, actually, after everything that we've seen Boris Johnson is still there and Conservative MPs haven't removed Boris Johnson."

08:50 AM

What now for Northern Ireland?

Of all the results announced yesterday, the most consequential could well turn out to be those for elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The status quo is clearly unsustainable. Unless something changes, it may be impossible for the parties at Stormont to form a power-sharing administration.

Read The Telegraph's full analysis here.

08:22 AM

Labour is ready to lead, says shadow secretary of state for Wales

Jo Stevens told Times Radio: "What the results this week have shown is that we have regained the trust of the British public.

"For example, taking control of Barnet Council in London, which has a substantial Jewish population, demonstrates both to our party and to the country at large that Labour has changed under the leadership of Keir Starmer in the last two years and that we are ready for government. Taking control of Barnet Council is an obvious example.

"We will continue to try to prove to the British public that the Labour Party is a party that is ready for government.

"We hope to do that on our own. I'm sure that we will make good progress on that, based on our results this week."

08:06 AM

How the Blue Wall fell out of love with Boris Johnson

Once, Boris was the “Carlsberg candidate”, able to reach parts of the electorate no other Conservative could. In 2019, he was Mr Brexit, the key that unlocked the Red Wall to secure a whopping majority.

But this spring, with a cost of living crunch biting and scandals piling up, the ability of Mr Johnson not to widen the electoral map but simply cling onto Tory strongholds has been called into question.

In London, a hattrick of Tory strongholds turned red as Labour took Barnet, Wandsworth and even Westminster. Meanwhile, in leafy southern seats, the Lib Dems tore chunks out of the Tories.

Somerset went yellow. The Lib Dems became the largest party in Tunbridge Wells.

Read our full analysis of the local election results here.

07:44 AM

Edwin Poots: Brexit agreement and Good Friday Agreement are 'incompatible'

The former DUP leader said the Brexit agreement and Good Friday Agreement are incompatible.

He told BBC Radio 4: "If the current Government want to put the deal they've done with the European Union above the Good Friday Agreement and peace process in Northern Ireland, that's a choice they will now have to make."

Mr Poots celebrates his election victory in South Belfast

Mr Poots added: "Our number one priority is sorting out the Northern Ireland Protocol. Elections come and elections go, people vote in particular ways at particular times, but the harm and the damage the Northern Ireland Protocol does remains."

The protocol came into force at the start of 2021. The DUP argues that it threatens Northern Ireland's place within the UK.

It requires checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

07:27 AM

Victory for Sinn Fein stokes fears of united Ireland

Sinn Fein is on course to be the biggest party in Stormont following Northern Ireland elections, with unionists warning the result could cost the country its place in the United Kingdom.

The result would plunge the power-sharing deal into uncertainty, with the DUP warning that it may not agree to power-sharing in Stormont, and complicate talks on post-Brexit trade checks.

It is also likely to reignite debate about the possibility of a referendum on Northern Ireland and Ireland becoming one country – something of which unionists warned during the campaign.

Read our analysis here.

07:14 AM

PM: Good Friday agreement is crucial amid Northern Ireland elections

During a visit to a school in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Boris Johnson was asked about the possibility of a majority of people in Northern Ireland voting for parties that support the current trading arrangements with the EU, and if he will work with those parties to make the Northern Ireland Protocol work.

Mr Johnson said: "The most important thing is that we continue to support the balance of the Good Friday Agreement across all communities in Northern Ireland. That's what we're going to do.

"And whatever arrangements we have, they have got to have cross-community support, that's what the Good Friday Agreement is all about, that's what the Government is going to do.

"But as for the rest, we'll have to wait and see what the results are in Northern Ireland."

07:02 AM

Northern Ireland Assembly election

Just over a third of the 90 seats filled shortly before 10pm on Friday.

Sinn Fein's vice president Michelle O'Neill was elected on the first count in Mid Ulster, with Alliance leader Naomi Long topping the poll in East Belfast.

TUV leader Jim Allister retained his seat in North Antrim, but by Friday night his party had not managed to gain any other seats.

He said his party had gained 7.6% of the vote, which he described as a massive increase, but that was not reflected in the number of seats.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was elected on the first count in Lagan Valley.

06:35 AM

Johnson still 'an asset', says Zahawi

Boris Johnson remains an electoral asset to the Conservative Party, the Education Secretary has insisted, despite the Tories suffering a net loss of almost 400 seats in local elections.

Nadhim Zahawi urged Tory MPs not to move against the Prime Minister.

He told Sky News: "He is an asset, absolutely ... If you look at the way that Boris cuts through in places like Nuneaton, places like Newcastle-under-Lyme, other parts of the country as well - Harrow in London."

05:25 AM

In pictures: Sinn Fein's historic day

REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and Irish republican Sinn Fein party member Michelle O'Neill (C) celebrates with party members after being elected on the first count to the Northern Ireland Assembly, at the Magherafelt Meadowbank sports centre in Magherafelt, Co Londonderry, on May 6, 2022. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by) - PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

Sinn Fein Leader Michelle O'Neill Votes In Northern Ireland Assembly Election - Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

An Irish Republican mural in the Gaeltacht Quarter in the Falls Road, a prominently Nationalist and Republican area, in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, U.K., on Friday, April 29, 2022. Sinn Fein looks set to become the largest party in Northern Irelandâs assembly, potentially marking a historic shift in the regionâs political balance, according to a poll ahead of Thursdayâs election. Photographer: - Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Bloomberg

Starmer denies Covid law breach as police investigate 'beergate'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told reporters on Friday in London that a lockdown curry and beer gathering he had did not breach Covid rules at the time.

"As I've explained a number of times, we were working in the office, we stopped for something to eat - no party, no breach of the rules," he said.

"The police obviously have got their job to do, we should let them get on with it.

"But I'm confident that no rules were broken."

The police faced mounting pressure in the final weeks of the local election campaign to re-examine allegations of wrongdoing by the opposition leader.

03:22 AM

'The election of a generation'

'The election of a generation'

02:44 AM

Trouble in the Tory heartlands

Confronted by Conservative voters spitting mad about Boris Johnson during the local election campaign, Tory critics of their own leader adopted a novel approach, Ben Riley-Smith writes.

Rather than gritting their teeth and defending the Prime Minister, the MP rebels said they too wanted Mr Johnson gone - but that the council elections were the wrong way to do it.

“You don’t need to send him a message by getting rid of hard-working councillors,” they would explain, according to one MP. “You can rely on me to do that for you.”

The fact such a message of open mutiny was considered a vote-winner with some traditional Tories underscores how the shine has rubbed off Mr Johnson.

Read more: How the Blue Wall fell out of love with Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson's party lost control of key councils Barnet, Wandsworth and Westminster in London - GETTY IMAGES

02:30 AM

Tories lick their wounds after chastening day

The Conservatives suffered a net loss of almost 400 councillors as a day of vote counting delivered a bruising set of local election results for the Prime Minister.

Ministers conceded it had been "tough" for the ruling party, particularly in the south of England where it lost ground to Labour in London and the Liberal Democrats in its "blue wall" heartlands, but warned against extrapolating the results on a national level.

As the losses trickled in throughout the day, Tory figures continued to publicly raise the prospect of Boris Johnson being replaced as party leader as one senior pollster suggested middle and upper class voters had distanced themselves from the PM after his fixed-penalty notice for breaking Covid laws.

Labour, which is facing its own difficulties after police announced a probe into whether leader Sir Keir Starmer broke lockdown rules last year, said the result had been "shattering" for the Conservatives.

02:22 AM

SDLP need 'Lazarus' moments

Justin McNulty, the SDLP candidate elected in Newry and Armagh, admitted his party was hoping for some "Lazarus" moments on Saturday.

He told the PA news agency in the Magherafelt count centre: "It has been a great night for the SDLP in Newry and Armagh, we have weathered the storm.

"We have taken the scenic route, but we came back with more votes than the last election so l am delighted. Hope has won out."

Asked about the SDLP results across Northern Ireland, Mr McNulty said: "It is looking pretty poor at this point, but some Lazarus moments may happen yet.

"We will remain hopeful."

Justin McNulty - PA

02:09 AM

Big morning in Belfast

Counting is set to resume in the Northern Ireland Assembly election this morning with Sinn Fein firmly on course to emerge as the largest Stormont party.

It would be the first time a party seeking a united Ireland has won the elections for the Assembly.

You can follow all the results and reaction in our live blog throughout the day.

Here are the latest results: