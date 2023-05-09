Northern Ireland firms split £3.6m decarbonisation funding

Concrete

Two Northern Ireland firms will split £3.6m in government funding to cut down on their use of fossil fuels.

FP McCann Ltd is getting £3.39m to improve the energy efficiency of crushing and concrete manufacturing at its Craigall Quarry in Kilrea.

Natural World Products in Dunmurry produces peat-free composts and soil conditioners.

It will put almost £300,000 towards replacing diesel-powered equipment with electric-powered equivalents.

The funding supports businesses which use high amounts of energy to clean up their manufacturing processes using low-carbon technologies.

It's a portion of a wider pot of £24.3m funding awarded through the UK government's Industrial Energy Transformation Fund.

A Natural World Products spokesperson said the funding had "allowed the company to make significant further greenhouse gas emissions savings at one of its key processing facilities".

'Cutting edge equipment'

It said it had enabled it to "replace a number of key items of diesel-powered plant and equipment with more modern and cutting edge equivalents that are fully powered by electricity".

FP McCann and Natural World Products are two of only four Northern Ireland companies to have been awarded funding under the scheme.

WD Meats in Coleraine was previously offered more than £100,000 to decarbonise meat processing and Macrete Ireland Ltd, based in Toomebridge, was offered £1.2m to bring in an energy-efficient way of producing precast concrete.

Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker said: "It's great to see Northern Ireland businesses benefiting from this UK government funding to boost their energy efficiency, while cutting down on their use of fossil fuels."