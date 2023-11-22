Northern Ireland man loses £2,000 to scammers posing as police

The public has been urged to be vigilant after a man was scammed out of almost £2,000 by criminals posing as police officers.

The man in the north-west received calls on Tuesday from men claiming to represent the National Crime Agency (NCA) and police.

He was told his National Insurance number had been compromised and his bank accounts frozen.

He was also told to buy gift vouchers and share the codes by text message.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the criminals, posing as police officers, then contacted the man again saying police would arrange to meet him to follow up.

However no meeting took place with the people who called him and the man "was swindled out of close to £2,000", said the PSNI.

It follows reports of scammers asking people to withdraw cash in exchange for bank transfers in Belfast.

Speaking after the latest incident, PSNI Ch Supt Gerard Pollock said: "Police will never contact anyone in this way, and if they do they can be certain it's a scam and the person they are talking to is a criminal."

'Serious distress'

"Sadly this isn't the first time we've seen this type of fraud and we can't stress enough just how important it is for people to spot the signs criminals use to try and steal your money," he added.

"They have one aim and that's to con people out of their money and they will never give up on trying.

"The impact of this type of crime can be devastating, leaving a real sense of fear and causing serious distress for people, not to mention the financial loss.

"If you have been targeted in this way, or know of someone who has received such a call, we want to hear from you.

"It's never too late to report this type of incident to police, to your bank or building society or Action Fraud."

The NCA said it would never not send unsolicited correspondence requesting money or bank details.

"If you have doubts about the authenticity of a message received from the NCA, please contact 0370 496 7622," they added.

Incidents can be reported to Action Fraud via their website or by telephoning 0300 123 2040 or calling police on the non-emergency number 101.

Further advice and information is available on the NI Direct website.