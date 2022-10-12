Northern Ireland renewable energy generators could face revenue caps

John Campbell - BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
·2 min read

Renewable energy generators in Northern Ireland could have their revenues capped under a new government plan.

The system of marginal pricing means that the cost of the most expensive electricity generation sets the price for the entire market.

Currently that means that gas is setting the wholesale price.

As a result renewable generators like wind farms are making unexpectedly big profits.

A temporary revenue cap, which will limit the amount generators can make, is set to be introduced in the House of Commons on Wednesday as part of the Energy Prices Bill.

It is expected the legislation could come into force in England and Wales at the start of next year.

The government said the legislation also allows for "a temporary revenue limit to apply in Northern Ireland".

'Swift and decisive action'

It is unclear how that will operate in the context of the all-island single electricity market.

There is so far little detail about how the revenue cap will work, but the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said it would launch a consultation shortly.

Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said: "Businesses and consumers across the UK should pay a fair price for energy.

"With prices spiralling as a result of Putin's abhorrent invasion of Ukraine, the government is taking swift and decisive action.

"We have been working with low-carbon generators to find a solution that will ensure consumers are not paying significantly more for electricity generated from renewables and nuclear."

SSE, which owns a significant portfolio of wind farms in Northern Ireland, said that any revenue cap must be set at a level that doesn't discourage essential investment in the UK's renewable energy sector and therefore should be comparable to other countries.

A spokesman added: "We will now work with the government on the details of the policy to ensure it meets its objective of addressing extraordinary profits without throwing away the UK's global leadership position on renewable energy investment."

Recommended Stories

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for October 10th

    CENX, CWH, and BSIG have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on October 10, 2022.

  • Meloni’s Hopes of Italy Prosperity Suffer Growth Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- Giorgia Meloni’s euphoria at winning the Italian election is running into reality as the far-right leader struggles to put together a coalition government and the gas-dependent country’s financial outlook darkens.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Offic

  • The U.S. ties itself closer to Kyiv as top officials see echoes of Cuba

    Tensions are rising. So too is America’s investment in the war.

  • FACT FOCUS: Sorting papers and facts in an ex-bowling alley

    At a rally for Nevada Republicans on Saturday, former President Donald Trump argued against the federal probe into the storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate by falsely suggesting that past presidents did the same thing. Trump claimed that Barack Obama moved “truckloads” of documents to a former furniture store in Chicago, that Bill Clinton carted records “from the White House to a former car dealership in Arkansas,” and that George H.W. Bush “took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant where they combined them.”

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Says Donald Trump 'Confessed' With This 1 Rally Line

    The former president proved his criminal intent "in front of thousands of witnesses," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Elon Musk blocks Ukraine from using Starlink in Crimea over concern that Putin could use nuclear weapons: report

    Musk told political analyst Ian Bremmer that he denied Ukraine's request to extend the range of Starlink, fearing the potential for escalation.

  • COLA is coming: Here’s how much Social Security benefits are likely to rise next year

    Retirees will have to wait a few more days to get official news about next year’s Social Security cost of living adjustments, but they are on track for an average benefit hike of $140 a month starting January, according to data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. According to the Social Security Administration the average monthly retirement benefit is $1,627. The Social Security Administration will use those numbers to calculate the official annual COLA.

  • Graham on Walker allegations: ‘Remember Kavanaugh?’

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday blamed the media for circulating recent allegations that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid a former girlfriend to get an abortion, comparing the claims to the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “If you’re waiting on the media to tell you about what’s going on in Georgia… you’re…

  • GOP lawmakers demand explanation for 'deeply troubling' Chinese police station in New York City

    The reported presence of China’s Fuzhou police in New York City has prompted a group of Republican House lawmakers to seek answers from President Biden’s Cabinet Secretaries. Headed by Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R, IND-3), Reps. Michael Waltz (R, FL-6) and Mike Gallagher (R, WI-8), the group of 21 lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland to demand answers on how the Chinese police were able to establish a branch in the U.S. “We are writing to express our grave concern over reports of the law enforcement presence of the People’s Republic of China in New York City,” the letter began.

  • California banning another popular plastic bag from all grocery stores

    California is phasing out and ultimately banning the small, single-use plastic bags that are often used for meats and produce at grocery store. The law will take effect in 2025.

  • DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Reject Trump Classified Records Review

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the US Supreme Court stay out of the Mar-a-Lago documents dispute and reject Donald Trump’s bid to have an outside special master review more than 100 records with classified markings.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable

  • Trump Attorney Reportedly Blames Other Trump Attorney, Hires Her Own Attorney

    "MAGA really does now stand for Making Attorneys Get Attorneys," wrote one former federal prosecutor.

  • China's 'liberal' Wang Yang seen as possible premier as reshuffle looms

    When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China's next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power. During his time in Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong, Wang made his mark by pushing an upgrade of rusting industries and touting socially inclusive policies.

  • Oklahoma's Five Tribes will endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

    Joy Hofmeister faces incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt in the race, who has drawn ire from tribal leaders for much of his time in office.

  • US justices reverse Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision

    The U.S. Supreme Court is invalidating a lower appeals court decision regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election.

  • Fetterman ‘Struggles to Understand What He Hears and to Speak Clearly,’ Reporter Says

    NBC News reporter Dasha Burns said Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman “struggles to understand what he hears and to speak clearly” after having a stroke in May.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott criticizes NYC Mayor Eric Adams for ticketing buses carrying migrants

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams over the ticketing of buses carrying migrant

  • ‘Enough is enough’: Dems rage at Saudis over oil cut, vow to block weapons sales

    The message comes from Senate Foreign Relations Chair Bob Menendez, who has veto power over foreign arms sales.

  • Kremlin TV Exposes the Real Goal of Putin’s ‘Revenge-Bombs’

    Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty ImagesRussia escalated its reign of terror against its neighbor this week, raining missiles on the people of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in what appeared to be a series of indiscriminate strikes. While the attacks seemed to be devoid of any military meaning—changing nothing on the battlefield, where Russia continues to lose—the rationale behind them was revealed on Russian state media, where the ugly truth is systematically breaking throu

  • Why Protecting Taiwan Really Matters to the U.S.

    Defending far-off Taiwan and our allies seems to many like yet another foolish military misadventure for our country. But it is not.