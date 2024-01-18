Northern Ireland set for ‘hazardous conditions’ as road gritters join biggest strike in 50 years

Two of the unions for road gritters are involved in the strike action on Thursday over pay - LIAM MCBURNEY/PA

Road gritters are among more than 150,000 public sector workers taking part in Northern Ireland’s biggest strike in 50 years.

Drivers on Thursday were told to only make “absolutely essential journeys” following one of the coldest nights of the year, and to exercise “extreme caution” if they venture onto the “hazardous” roads by the Department of Infrastructure after the Met Office issued weather warnings for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures in Northern Ireland dropped as low as -4C before nurses and other healthcare workers, teachers, bus and train drivers and from 16 trade unions downed tools over pay in the region on Thursday.

Members of the two unions operating road gritters plan to be on strike for a week from Thursday, which coincides with very cold weather and a snow warning.

The longer industrial action, which involves several hundred road service workers from the GMB and United unions, is because of a dispute over a productivity bonus.

Bus and train services are not running on Thursday as 80 per cent of public sector workers go on strike

Alan Perry from the GMB union told BBC Radio Ulster his members consider a “derogation” if there was a request from the Department of Infrastructure but warned there was “no guarantee” it would be granted if there was an emergency.

Eighty per cent of public sector workers went on strike, demanding a first pay rise in a couple of years to deal with the cost of living crisis and rising inflation. Buses and trains were also not running on Thursday in Northern Ireland, where public sector salaries lag behind the rest of the UK.

Nurses are carrying out half a day’s strike until 1pm today, and the Department of Health has warned of a “significantly reduced” service. It urged people to take “sensible steps” to avoid needing treatment on Thursday.

Almost every school in Northern Ireland was closed. 800 teaching and non-teaching members of the Unite union working in schools began eight days of strike action.

Public sector workers have been given pay rises elsewhere in the UK but Northern Ireland’s authorities argue they do not have enough money after Westminster imposed painful budget cuts on the region in the absence of a devolved government.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has boycotted Stormont for almost two years over the Irish Sea border, which is the cornerstone of post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

The public have been urged to be cautious as temperatures approach -4C during the strike action

The Government has offered Northern Ireland’s major political parties a financial package worth £3.5 billion if the DUP returns to power-sharing and accepts Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal, the Windsor Framework, which reduces border checks in the Irish Sea.

The package includes £584 million to settle public sector pay claims. Chris Heaton-Harris, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, has resisted calls to release the funding separately, arguing it is a devolved matter.

The Northern Ireland Assembly met on Wednesday in a doomed attempt to restore the executive, which was vetoed by the DUP, which wants border checks reduced even further and legislation guaranteeing the region’s place in the UK.

Thursday is also the deadline for fresh Assembly elections to be called if Stormont is not restored.

Mr Heaton-Harris has until April to call a vote, which Sinn Fein won for the first time in the last elections in 2022.

He has said he will have a decision to make on Friday but the government is expected to once again legislate to extend the deadline.