Northern Ireland veteran could challenge 'discriminatory' UK laws in European court

Martin Evans
·3 min read
Dennis Hutchings has described the case against him as an &#39;utter disgrace&#39; - APEX
A former soldier facing trial over a fatal shooting in Northern Ireland almost 50 years ago could challenge the UK Government's "discriminatory laws" at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Lawyers for Dennis Hutchings, 79, are seeking permission to bypass the British legal system and go straight to Strasbourg in order to prevent the case against him from proceeding.

Mr Hutchings, a former staff sergeant in the Life Guards Regiment, is one of a number of British Army veterans who have been charged in connection with the killing of Republicans during the Troubles.

Two former paratroopers, identified only as Soldier A and Soldier C, are due to go on trial on Monday before a judge in Belfast, charged with murdering IRA commander Joe McCann in 1972. It is feared that more than 200 former British Army soldiers could face prosecution over incidents that occurred during the Troubles.

But lawyers for Mr Hutchings have mounted a legal challenge, arguing that the prosecution of veterans in these circumstances contravenes promises made by the Government and is "discriminatory" because soldiers who served in other parts of the world are being afforded legal protection.

They also claim the law is unfair because veterans who served in Northern Ireland are 54 times more likely than Republican paramilitaries to be prosecuted for alleged offences that pre-date the 1998 Belfast Agreement.

They claim there is now a "political impasse" which means the issue is unlikely to be resolved quickly in Britain and have asked Brandon Lewis, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, to allow the matter to be considered by the ECHR.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly vowed to introduce legislation to protect veterans from "vexatious and discriminatory" prosecutions. But the promised law has failed to materialise, with a new Bill – which becomes law today – only offering to protect those who have served overseas rather than in Northern Ireland.

In a letter seen by The Telegraph, lawyers for Mr Hutchings argue that the numerous promises made by the government to British Army veterans have created a "legitimate expectation" that they would be protected.

"The Defendant [UK Government] has failed, in a continuing act of omission, to keep its promises and uphold its commitments," the letter says.

Mr Hutchings, who has renal failure and requires dialysis three times a week, has described the case against him as an "utter disgrace" and has said it is making his final years a "living hell".

His lawyers, McCue & Partners, claim his poor state of health makes the need for the matter to be resolved quickly even more urgent. In the letter, they tell Mr Lewis: "In order to break the undeniable political impasse that is placing the lives and mental health of Veterans at risk, we ask that you, in your role of Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, now consent to this matter being adjudicated by the European Court of Human Rights.

"You may do so by waiving the UK's benefit of the rule of exhaustion of domestic remedies so that our client may proceed immediately to Strasbourg and apply for an expedited hearing."

Mr Hutchings said: "The Government has let us down. It always has. Promise after promise has been broken. We just can't wait any longer while the human rights of those who fought to protect this country's security are trampled over. It's time to let the courts decide."

Matthew Jury, managing partner at McCue & Partners, said: "Refusing Mr Hutchings' request would be a clear abdication of Her Majesty's Government's responsibility to the veterans and to keep its clear promises to protect them.

"If Westminster cannot act to halt inexcusable discriminatory treatment of British Army veterans, then it must step aside and allow Strasbourg to do so."

Last week, Johnny Mercer, the veterans' minister, was sacked after accusing Mr Johnson of lacking the "moral strength and courage" to protect ex-soldiers from prosecution in Northern Ireland.

