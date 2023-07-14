Northern Ireland weather: Disruption likely as yellow rain warning put in place

Rain is likely to cause some disruption later as it pushes north across Northern Ireland.

Some heavy and persistent rain is expected along with gusty winds, especially around the coast.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning from noon until 21:00 BST on Friday evening.

Up to 30mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely, with up to 60mm of rain forecast over higher ground like the Sperrins and the Mournes.

The organisation is also expecting gales around the coast, and with trees in leaf there could be disruption in the form of fallen branches.

Some flooding of homes and businesses is possible, while drivers can expect difficult driving conditions because of the heavy rain.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Heavy rain across Northern Ireland



Friday 1200 – 2100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



— Met Office (@metoffice) July 14, 2023

Weather warnings have also been issued across the Republic of Ireland for rain and gusty winds.

Irish weather service Met Éireann is forecasting localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult driving conditions.