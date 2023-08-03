Northern Ireland weather: Disruption likely as yellow rain warning put in place

As well as the rain there will be some unseasonably strong winds with gusts up to 55km/h (35mph)

Heavy and persistent rain could bring flooding and disruption to parts of Northern Ireland on Friday night.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued from 00:01 BST on Friday to 12:00 on Saturday by the Met Office.

Up to 30mm of rain is expecting to fall quite widely but areas to the south and east could get even more,.

The organisation said Belfast and parts of County Down could get up to 60mm of rain, with as much as 30mm falling in just a few hours.

As well as the rain there will be some unseasonably strong winds with gusts up to 55km/h (35mph) quite widely.

There is a risk in some areas, especially along the east coast, with gusts of up to 80km/h (50mph) expected.

The heaviest and most persistent rain is expected through the early hours of Saturday morning before gradually improving later in the morning.

It is expected to stay unsettled through the day with sunny spells and some heavy, and blustery showers.