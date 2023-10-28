Northern Ireland weather: Flood risk with more heavy rain due

Weather graphic of yellow warning for rain and heavy showers

There is a risk of flooding in parts of Northern Ireland this weekend, with the Met Office warning of heavy rain.

An alert affecting counties Antrim and Down is in place until 18:00 BST on Saturday.

Heavy and frequent showers coming in from the east coast could bring a lot of rain in a short period of time.

There could be 10mm (0.4in) of rainfall within an hour, with up to 40mm (1.6in) falling in six hours in places hit by the heaviest showers.

A second weather warning, covering most of Northern Ireland, comes into place at 21:00 on Saturday, lasting until midday on Sunday.

Frequent showers will again affect mainly southern and central areas, with up to 10mm of rain falling in an hour.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Up to 30mm (1.2in) of rain could fall in some parts in a six-hour period.

Separately, weather warnings have also been issued across the east coast of the Republic of Ireland for heavy rain showers.

The Irish weather service Met Éireann has warned of spells of heavy and thundery rain on Saturday evening and overnight.

Difficult driving conditions and disruption to outdoor events could occur as a result of the rain.