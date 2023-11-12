Northern Ireland weather warning in place for heavy rain

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland due to heavy rain expected on Monday.

The slow-moving weather system is predicted to bring intense rain across the region.

The alert is in effect from 03:00 GMT to 14:00.

There is a particular focus towards the east coast where some counties could get up to 40mm of rainfall within a six-hour period.

This warning comes as many towns and cities, still recovering from recent flooding, face the potential impact of this weather event.

Despite recovery efforts, the Met Office notes a small chance that homes and businesses could be affected by Monday's rain.

Drivers are urged to anticipate difficult conditions before a transition to drier weather from the south later in the afternoon.

Yellow warning of rain affecting Northern Ireland https://t.co/K4LQalDX3h pic.twitter.com/BCpjMgRI4R — Met Office - Northern Ireland (@metofficeNI) November 11, 2023

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Éireann has issued an advisory for wet and windy weather on Sunday night.

It is anticipating possible flooding, poor travel conditions, and fallen trees/branches as a low-pressure system moves north.

Further warnings for the Republic are expected on Sunday as the situation develops.

Last week, heavy rain caused flooding in a number of areas in counties Down, Armagh and Antrim.