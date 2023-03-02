Northern Ireland's answer to Nigel Farage who is stopping DUP from accepting Brexit deal

Jim Allister - Liam McBurney/PA

Meet Jim Allister; the man stopping the DUP from accepting Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal and Northern Ireland’s answer to Nigel Farage.

The leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice party is holding the DUP’s feet to the fire as it mulls whether to support the deal and end its year long boycott of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Much like Mr Farage did to the Conservatives with Brexit and UKIP, the threat of Mr Allister poaching DUP support has forced the much larger party to adopt TUV policies.

Now, many suspect fear of the TUV will make Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader, delay a decision on the Brexit deal until after local elections in May.

“It’s still the same old Protocol with a few tweaks,” Mr Allister said. “Brexit meant leaving as one nation, not leaving Northern Ireland behind, which is what the Protocol does.

“You should give all of the United Kingdom the Brexit that most of it enjoyed.”

As its sole Assembly member, the 69-year-old Kings Counsel dominates the TUV every bit as much as the former Brexit Party and Ukip leader.

But when he spoke to The Telegraph, Mr Allister laughed off the suggestion he was “Norn Iron Nigel”.

“Well I couldn’t aspire to be that, Nigel has many more talents and attributes than I have,” the former criminal lawyer said.

“I’ve followed the rather more basic principle of saying I stand for what I believe in, whether it's popular or unpopular.”

But the controversial firebrand admitted his influence with the grassroots had forced the DUP to harden their position.

“The DUP eventually came to the ground I laid out... saying it's your choice: Stormont or the Protocol.”

He is an uncompromising opponent of the Northern Ireland Protocol and Good Friday Agreement, which he calls a “a buy off of terrorism”.

Jeffrey Donaldson - Lorraine O'Sullivan/Reuters

Like Mr Farage, he is a former MEP and took over the Brussels seat of Ian Paisley, the former DUP leader.

He quit the DUP for the second time in 2007 when Mr Paisley struck a power-sharing agreement with Gerry Adams, the former Sinn Fein leader, and founded the TUV.

The party attracted working class loyalists and hardline unionists, before its support grew during the row over the Irish Sea border.

May's local elections are a problem for Sir Jeffrey as he struggles to contain divides in his party over the deal and when unionism in Northern Ireland is fractured.

In last May's Stormont elections, the DUP lost its status as the biggest party to Sinn Fein for the first time in the country’s 100-year history after shedding support to the TUV.

Mr Allister said Sir Jeffrey risked splitting the DUP or losing his leadership if he followed his “inclination” to support the deal.

“A considerable number of unionists who understand the Protocol as an assault will still see it as that, despite the overselling spin of prime minister Rishi Sunak,” Mr Allister said.

“No one's going around saying I wonder will Jim Allister and the TUV buy into this deal. People are going around saying I wonder if old Jeffrey Donaldson will buy into it.”

Mr Allister was a regular speaker at unionist and loyalist marches against the Protocol last year before May’s elections.

Police commanders told MPs that loyalist paramilitaries probably played a role in organising the rallies against the Irish Sea border.

In Northern Ireland Assembly elections, voters can rank candidates in order of preference.

However, those vote “transfers” don’t come to the TUV, which is seen as too extreme by moderate, middle class unionists and other communities.

Mr Allister rejected accusations that his party is too hardline.

“It’s about standing up for what's right in these things and refusing to have Northern Ireland treated as some sort of semi-detached adjunct to the United Kingdom,” he said.