Northern Kentucky cities push to create police academy to help with recruiting

Elon Musk has encouraged extremists and white supremacists throughout his yearlong tenure as the owner of X, formerly Twitter, but this week he still managed to push the limits of what behavior mainstream users — and advertisers — will tolerate. On Wednesday, Musk endorsed a post from an X user accusing Jewish communities of spreading "dialectical hatred against whites." The statement was itself a reply to a different X post sharing a PSA video from the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism along with criticism of anonymous users who post "Hitler was right" online.