Northern Kentucky family needs help rebuilding after fire | Wish List

The Enquirer and United Way of Greater Cincinnati have joined forces for the 37th year to help families in need with the Wish List program. After wishes are granted, remaining funds assist people with similar needs throughout the year. This is the fifth of eight stories.

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. – It was the day before Thanksgiving 2022. Shy’aire Wakefield and her baby sister, Soneek, lay on a bed in the two-story house their family rents.

Shy’aire, who is 17, heard a sizzle sound, followed by a popping noise. Then she saw smoke from an electrical fire that started in the wiring of an upstairs bedroom closet.

Her first thought: “Get my siblings out.”

The Wakefield family stands outside their home in Alexandria, Ky. The parents, Sonya and Lawerence Wakefield, found their home in flames in November 2022.

Sonya and Lawrence Wakefield have 10 children – their ages range from 2 to 20 – and eight were home that evening. Shy’aire made sure everyone got outside before calling 911 and then her parents.

The call came while Sonya and Lawrence were driving home after grocery shopping for Thanksgiving.

“My adrenaline was rushing,” Lawrence recalled. “I was just thinking, ‘I’ve got to get to my family.’”

“I was numb,” Sonya said. “My heart was in my stomach.”

They were relieved to find everyone safe. But fire, smoke and water caused extensive damage to the house and their belongings. For months, the family was unable to return.

Fortunately, Sonya and Lawrence could continue working. She is a Metro bus driver. He cleans cargo planes at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Still, the financial burden was substantial. The Wakefields could not find a shelter that would house the entire family. They say their renters insurance coverage did not keep pace with the cost of hotel stays. Some nights, the children crowded into one room while the parents slept in their car.

But along with the hardships came some positives. The family gained perspective on what’s really important, Lawrence said. “My family now has a closer bond.”

Luckily all 10 of Sonya and Lawrence Wakefield's children, two of which are not pictured, were safely able to get out of the home. Their children’s ages range from 2 years old to 20 years old.

After living out of suitcases for six months, they moved back into the rental home this past spring. A few months later, they received good news: They were approved to become first-time homeowners through Habitat for Humanity. By next summer they hope to be in their new home.

“We need a fresh start,” Sonya said.

Their wish is for appliances and furniture for their future home, as well as clothes, shoes and educational materials for their children.

They will appreciate those things. But Lawrence and Sonya know their most fervent wish was granted the moment they learned their children safely made it out of the burning house.

Exactly one year later, Thanksgiving Day 2023 offered a chance to reflect, “and think about how much we’re grateful for,” Sonya said. “We are grateful for one another, grateful to wake up to see another day.”

The Wakefields' wish: Furniture, appliances, clothes, shoes, educational materials.

Estimated cost: $5,000.

How to help

Donations can be made online at www.uwgc.org/wishlist. You can also mail donations to: United Way of Greater Cincinnati, Attn: Wish List Pledge Processing, P.O. Box 632840, Cincinnati, OH 45263-2840. Please include “Wish List” in the memo line on checks.

John Johnston is the content writer at United Way and a former Enquirer reporter.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Wish List: Northern Kentucky family needs help rebuilding after fire