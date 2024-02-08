Northern Kentucky man accused in series of sexual assaults faces 22 new charges

A Northern Kentucky man, who had already been arrested in 2023 in connection to a series of sexual assaults, has been charged on more than 20 new counts.

Following an investigation by Kenton County police, Paul Snow Jr., 42, of Verona, faces 22 new charges that stem from a series of sexual assaults that occurred between 2014 and 2017, Capt. Christopher Pittaluga said in a news release.

The new charges include five counts of rape, eight counts of sodomy, two counts of human trafficking, one count of kidnapping, five counts of wanton endangerment and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Snow was issued these new charges after an investigation by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, which led to his arrest in April 2023, prompted several women to come forward with allegations describing similar sexual assault cases that took place in Kenton County.

In last year's arrest, Snow was charged with 21 counts including rape, sodomy, strangulation, assault, terroristic threatening, unlawful imprisonment and tampering with a witness, according to court documents.

Pittaluga said Snow is still in custody and currently being held at the Carroll County Detention Center on a $1 million bond as a result of the new charges.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NKY man accused in series of sexual assaults faces slew of new charges