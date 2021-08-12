Northern Kentucky man gets almost 11 years in meth bust

Aug. 12—ASHLAND — A Northern Kentucky man busted last year by the Boyd County Sheriff's Department with 4 ounces of meth was sentenced Monday to serve almost 11 years in federal prison.

Lamon G. Tolbert, 27, of Hebron, was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison in connection with a guilty plea he entered to the August 2020 bust. Tolbert sold 4 ounces of the drug to a plainclothesman.

Facing 130 to 162 months per the guidelines, Tolbert's attorney tried to argue in a sentencing memorandum that the court should sentence his client to 10 years in prison on "policy grounds."

The lawyer argued in a 16-page memorandum that federal sentencing guidelines surrounding methamphetamine are unfair, due to the discrepancies between meth mixtures and pure meth in calculating the range.

According to the memo, sentencing guidelines make a distinction between meth based on an 80% purity level. Anything above is considered pure meth, which amounts to a sentencing equivalence of 20 kilograms of weed. Anything below is considered a mixture, which amounts to 2 kilograms of weed.

The difference in sentencing is can amount to years — according to a chart in the sentencing memo, 500 grams of 80% pure meth can amount to 14 to 17 1/2 years in prison, while 500 grams of meth mixture is only 10 to 12 1/2 years.

The reason for the sentencing difference, according to the memo, is because as drugs make way from the wholesale distributors to the streets, they get stepped on and cut down in purity.

However, that doesn't hold true with meth, according to the memo — meth found on the street is about 97% pure. The defense also argued the testing of meth for purity is arbitrary — in some cases it's done and in other cases it's not.

Other factors cited in the memorandum was Tolbert's rough childhood, marred by poverty and a father in and out of prison.

U.S. prosecutors contended Tolbert's sentencing range should be maintained, due to the harmful effects of methamphetamine and his criminal history.

A response filed prior to sentencing cited Kentucky's latest drug overdose numbers, which stated 801 fatal overdoses had meth in the system — the mix of fentanyl and meth rising on the streets was not addressed.

Prosecutors also argued a 130-month sentence was appropriate based on the weight Tolbert was found to have.

"Tolbert was the distributor of 141 grams of methamphetamine, not a mere mule," the response read. "He was supplying the methamphetamine wholesale to be further distribute in the local community."

Prosecutors also revealed Tolbert had only been out of prison for 16 days following a three-year stint for running from the law (again).

"This behavior is not indicative of someone who is ready or willing to make a change," prosecutors wrote.

