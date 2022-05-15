Northern Kentucky man indicted for production and distribution of child pornography

A Boone County man has been indicted in federal court on charges of production of child pornography and distribution of the pornography according to documents filed on May 12.

Harry Gilbert Forgue III is facing four counts of production of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography which allegedly took place from November 2019 to January 2020.

According to the indictment, Forgue is accused of knowingly permitting a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of the activities. The indictment also alleges he knew the material would be transported through interstate and foreign commerce.

Forgue was forced to turn over his property through which the subject matter could be traced, including a black Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, according to court documents.

If convicted on the child pornography production charges, he could face up to 30 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and supervised release for at least five years. If convicted on the distribution of child pornography charges, he could face up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release for at least five years.

He could also face additional assessments of $5,000 on any non-indigent person convicted of trafficking crimes, as well as a mandatory assessment of $50,000 for a person convicted of child pornography production; no more than $35,000 for any person convicted of trafficking in child pornography, and no more than $17,000 for any person convicted of an offense under the Amy, Vicki, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act.