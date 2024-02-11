Northern Kentucky pain doctor accused of providing unneeded pain treatment acquitted

A Northern Kentucky pain doctor was acquitted on charges he conspired with others to distribute controlled substances out of his medical practice.

In Covington on Friday, a federal jury found Dr. Kendall Hansen not guilty on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Related: Two doctors at Crestview Hills pain clinic face federal charges for opioid prescriptions

Charges stem from allegations that claim that Hansen, who practiced at Interventional Pain Specialists of Crestview Hills, was prescribed high doses of opioids by other doctors for his own use and then wrote other prescriptions in the names of employees at his practices to obtain even more drugs, according to Hansen's indictment.

Investigators also accused Hansen of writing prescriptions without a legitimate medical purpose.

The Enquirer placed phone calls and sent emails requesting comment Sunday evening to Hansen's attorney and federal prosecutors.

The Enquirer will continue to update this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Dr. Kendall Hansen acquitted in medical malpractice lawsuits