Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana under Wind Chill Advisory. Here's what to know

Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana have been placed under a Wind Chill Advisory between Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville.

"Wind chills in these areas will fall below -10F," according to the NWS. "Other areas in central Kentucky will see wind chills below 0F."

There could be snow showers on Saturday evening with some places experiencing dusting and 0.5 inches of snow. Snow accumulation is more likely east of Interstate 65.

"The winter weather continues today into tonight, with gusty winds and temperatures continuing to drop," Mayor Craig Greenberg said. "Please use caution and stay safe, Louisville!"

Louisville Sunday weather forecast

The cold temperature is the preview to extreme cold weather expected for Louisville beginning on Sunday. The temperature will be in the single digits and teens and the chill forecast is expected to be in the single digits and drop below zero.

"Potential for accumulating snow Sunday morning, Sunday night, and into early next week," according to the National Weather Service.

Latest on area school, business closures

At a press conference on Friday, Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said the school district has not yet determined if classes will take place Tuesday. A final decision will be made by 5 a.m. on Tuesday and parents will be notified by text, email and the district’s social channels.

Callahan said if the district closes, it will use one of its 10 available non-traditional instruction days that students will not have to make up at the end of the year. Many schools have already given students packets to work on if school is canceled.

Greenberg said libraries and community centers will be open during regular business hours as warming centers, which means they will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

