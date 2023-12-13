Northern Lebanon students to donate coats & blankets, serve hot food in NYC soup kitchens

A group of 20 Northern Lebanon High School Students will be taking a trip to New York City later this month, but it's not just to go see the big city.

The high school's Volunteer Club will embark by bus on Dec. 19 for their annual Spirit of Giving trip, a tradition for the school for 18 years now, according to Jennifer Thoman, Mathematics Department Chair at Northern Lebanon High School, who advises the club.

Gently used coats and blankets are collected by the club and are handed out, along with a hot meal, to the homeless in New York City.

Due to high demand for the trip over the years, the club works with two soup kitchens, Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen and St. Lukes Soup Kitchen, both in New York City.

Before the trip, students in the club serve their local community by helping out at the Lebanon Rescue Mission.

"We also want to have them see the needs of those around us," Thoman said. "So on Sunday the 3rd, 11 students, another teacher and I, went into the Lebanon Rescue Mission and prepared and served a meal to the men who lived there as well those in the community who needed a hot meal."

Money raised by the club is split between the New York soup kitchens and the Lebanon Rescue Mission.

Students are required to go out to local business to look for sponsors for the trip to help with the cost of the bus, which has roughly doubled in price over the last 18 years, Thoman explained.

Dieffenbach's Potato Chips donates chips and The Hershey Company donates chocolates for the students to take up to the soup kitchen as well.

While the program has become more and more popular over the years, this year's group is actually slightly smaller than previous years because one of the soup kitchens did not have enough open spots for volunteers. Usually, they have about 25 students go on the trip.

Last year, the students raised $2,000 after the cost of the bus, 131 blankets and 286 coats.

They will be raising funds until the day before the trip, Dec. 18. Anyone interested in donating should reach out to jthoman@norleb.k12.pa.us.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Northern Lebanon Pa. students' trip to NYC benefits those most in need