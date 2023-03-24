The Northern Lights dazzled huge swath of US overnight. Here's where and when to see them.

People living in more than a half-dozen states could see a dazzling — and surprising — display of the Northern Lights between Thursday night and Friday morning.

National Weather Service offices in Washington state, Montana, Wyoming, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota, and New York reported seeing the dancing green glow of the aurora borealis overnight.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center's aurora forecast cited "stronger than anticipated" influences as it predicted conditions for the Northern Lights would continue into Friday morning.

The spectacle "may be seen tonight as far south as Alabama and Northern California," according to an overnight severe space weather message from the center.

When and where will the Northern Lights be visible?

There are no guarantees when it comes to spotting the Northern Lights, so it's wise to manage your expectations when seeking them out.

A Thursday night Space Weather Prediction Center forecast says strong geomagnetic storming was observed at about 11 a.m. ET on Thursday and was expected to roll "into the early morning and overnight hours" of Thursday and Friday.

The chances for seeing the Northern Lights were highest — well — in the North. The best chance for spotting the aurora were in states such as Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and New York.

The effects from a blast of solar energy that triggers geomagnetic storms, which in turn bring the aurora, were expected to weaken on Friday.

The faint aurora is typically only visible from a dark place, making it tougher to see in metropolitan areas.

A severe (G4) geomagnetic storm alert in effect. Northern Lights (Aurora) may be seen tonight as far south as Alabama and Northern California. For more information go to https://t.co/zdX7CLBfvS pic.twitter.com/T0CALDz4VW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 24, 2023

What did the Northern Lights look like?

Weather Service offices shared photos of skies ablaze with shimmering green and purple hues.

Forecasters were stunned by the display, including an incredulous tweet from a Minnesota forecast office: "I'm no photographer but we're able to see the Aurora with our naked eye here in Chanhassen!"

The weather service office in Spokane, Washington, called the spectacle "stunning."

Tonight's aurora is STUNNING! Spokane won't have clear skies for much longer, so now's your chance to get out and see the lights 🙂 pic.twitter.com/IkDaNjGkUK — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) March 24, 2023

3/23 9 PM: Northern Lights are in full force. This picture was taken at our forecast office around 9 PM. #NorthernLights #wywx pic.twitter.com/PCn2pmQtTp — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) March 24, 2023

I'll add to the beautiful photos this evening of the Northern Lights at our office in Duluth. #Aurora pic.twitter.com/mf8P4IYyax — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) March 24, 2023

I'm no photographer but we're able to see the Aurora with our naked eye here in Chanhassen! #mnwx #wiwx #northernlights pic.twitter.com/zDTheTNGTI — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 24, 2023

Northern lights visible from the office here in Rapid City! Though the lights from the city are washing it out a little (ok maybe a lot). Mostly clear across western SD and NE WY - step outside and take a look! #sdwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/8rTCnw3r4e — NWS Rapid City (@NWSRapidCity) March 24, 2023

Our view of #NorthernLights at the @NWSBismarck office. There's plenty of light pollution looking across the airport and city to the north and we're still able to see them! #ndwx pic.twitter.com/e8kFJkPneT — NWS Bismarck (@NWSBismarck) March 24, 2023

Here's a view of the northern lights (along with Venus & Jupiter, we think) on the Fallon County web camera facing northwest at 9pm. Cool! #mtwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/2mKoe5AHA7 — NWS Billings (@NWSBillings) March 24, 2023

Taken just before midnight, breaks in the clouds allowed us to capture the Aurora at the office. While faint, there is a haze of color. It was not visible to the naked eye though. Were you able to see it or capture a photo of it tonight? #northernlights pic.twitter.com/UGcImLu4Og — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) March 24, 2023

What causes the Northern Lights?

The colorful aurora forms when particles flowing from the sun get caught up in Earth's magnetic field. The particles interact with molecules of atmospheric gases to cause the famed glowing red and green colors of the aurora.

